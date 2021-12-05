Pooja Hegde flaunts her 'Serial Laugher' on social media, fans are all hearts

Bollywood actress Pooja Hegde often shares her sizzling hot pictures while raising the temperature on social media. She recently went on a trip to the Maldives which is Bollywood’s favourite destination. She has been sharing pictures from the island nation on social media.

Pooja Hegde on Sunday dropped two pictures from her holiday in the Maldives with the caption, “Serial Laugher.” She can be seen wearing a white-black hat, blue top. Also, she can be seen smiling in the pictures. In no time, her pictures went viral. Her fans dropped hearts and fire emojis under the post. Needless to say, Pooja is looking beautiful in the photos.

One of her fans wrote, “This is amazing,” while the second fan mentioned, “You looking really good.” One Instagram user commented, “Your smile is the most beautiful thing ever.”

Take a look:

Earlier, Pooja Hegde had shared a stunning shot from her Maldives vacation. The actress has been delighting our screens with her jaw-dropping fashion excursions. Her most recent vacation photos are tough to overlook, as she looks lovely and radiates such good vibes for the weekend.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the ‘Housefull 4’ actor will be next seen in ‘Radhe Shyam’ alongside Prabhas. The movie is scheduled to hit the screens on January 14, 2022. Apart from ‘Radhe Shyam’, she will also be seen in the upcoming Rohit Shetty directorial ‘Cirkus’, alongside Ranveer Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez and Varun Sharma.