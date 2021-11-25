Pooja Hegde drops sizzling hot video flaunting her curves in jaw-dropping bikini looks - WATCH

Pooja Hegde is setting the Instagram on fire with pictures and videos from her latest trip to Maldives, Bollywood's favourite destination this year. Her latest video, which encapsulates best moments from her entire trip, are the vacation goals you never knew you had.

Pooja can be seen enjoying herself the most during the boat ride amidst the blue-green Maldivian sea. Next, she appears in a white bathrobe in a lavish underwater room. She is also seen soaking up the sun, roaming around in a blue top with fancy sun hat and relaxing on the beaches with floral top and white pants in the viral video.

The pan India star added the acoustic version of the serene song 'What A Wonderful World' that enhanced the beauty and calmness of the clip. She captioned the clip as "Every time I travel.. I’m reminded, that it’s truly a wonder filled world #wanderlust #inawe" adding sad face and red heart emoji to her post.

On the work front, Pooja Hegde will next be seen sharing the screen space with Prabhas in a period sci-fi romantic drama 'Radhe Shyam' which releases in January 2022. She is also paired opposite Ranveer Singh in Rohit Shetty's next comedy 'Cirkus'.