Despite working with Prabhas, Salman Khan, and Allu Arjun; Pooja Hegde refused to name her favourite male co-star. Pooja revealed how she faced sexism while working with stars.

Actress Pooja Hegde is among the pan-India stars who have worked with the biggest names across the Indian cinema. Pooja debuted in Bollywood with Hrithik Roshan in Mohenjo Daro. She has worked with Prabhas in Radhe Shyam, Salman Khan in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, and Allu Arjun in Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. However, despite having such an extensive career, Pooja refused to name her favourite male co-star and that's because of the 'subtle sexism' she noticed in the film industry.

In a recent interview with Filmfare, the Mohenjo Daro actress talked about the partiality female stars face on the sets, and admitted that sexism is constant across the languages. Pooja said, "This is subtle sexism. It could even be your name not going on a poster. Sometimes, the credit is not given to you, even if it’s a love story. We all have to realise that it’s a collaborative effort to make a film."

Ask her if she had trouble with any of her male co-stars, and the Housefull 4 actress said, "It’s there in all the industries but to different degrees. Some of it is very on the face, and some of it is very subtle. It’s the little things, like how the male actor’s vanity van would be parked right near the set, while we, with all our lehengas and all, will have to walk all the way… Sometimes, I’m like, ‘Listen, ya, think about us, we’re in such heavy costumes, and we’re dragging ourselves to reach our vans’." Pooja claimed that there have been instances where she felt like a 'second-class citizen' despite being a bigger star on the shoot.

Even after working with so many top stars, Pooja ignored the question of her favourite male co-star and instead named Anushka Sharma. She explained why, "Anushka Sharma is someone I really love. I relate to her the most because she hasn’t had any backing. I think our personality types are similar because she doesn’t like to go to parties, and I feel like, ‘Thank god, there’s somebody else like me’." However, she did call out Vijay, Jr NTR, Allu Arjun, and Suriya as her favourites. On the work front, Pooja Hegde will next be seen in Retro.