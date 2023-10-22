Headlines

Meet Pooja Dadwal: Salman Khan's co-star who fought Tuberculosis, whose family abandoned her, worked as servant in...

Meet Pooja Dadwal: Salman Khan's co-star who fought Tuberculosis, whose family abandoned her, worked as servant in...

Salman Khan's co-star, Pooja Dadwal, was abandoned by her family, and she has worked as a house help in a chawl to meet daily ends.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 22, 2023, 06:31 AM IST

Every actor goes through a journey of finding success, obtaining a peak, followed by a fall. Many headstrong individuals come out from failure and rejection bravely, and they tend to give a restart. Today, we will talk about an actress who made a promising start in Bollywood, but her career was short-lived. Some unusual circumstances made her face the most difficult hardships of life. This popular actress had no money to treat herself against the deadly disease. Yes, we are jotting down the challenging life of Pooja Dadwal.

Pooja Dadwal's background

Born on January 5, 1977, Pooja hails from Mumbai. Pooja completed her schooling and college in Mumbai. Pooja was inclined towards acting since childhood. To sharpen her skills Pooja joined an acting institute, and after school, she used to manage acting classes with her studies. 

Pooja Dadwal's grand debut that went forgettable 

One day, during her acting class, Pooja got an offer for a movie. At 17, Pooja was happy that she had been making her debut in. an action film, Veergati (1995), opposite Salman Khan. Sadly, Veergati tanked miserably at the box office, and Pooja's career didn't start on a good note. After Veergati, Pooja signed some other forgetable movies, 

Pooja Dadwal's jump to television

Since Pooja was not getting good opportunities in movies, she made a jump to television and starred in two popular shows, Aashiqui (1999) and Gharana (2001). Despite starring in two hit shows, Pooja was not getting interesting offers from movies. Thus, she decided to settle down in her life. Pooja got married and shifted to Goa with her husband. In Goa, Pooja managed her husband's casino as well. 

Pooja Dadwak's deadly disease that left her abandoned 

In 2018, Pooja became unwell, and she was vomiting blood. After a health check-up, the doctor informed her that she was diagnosed with severe Tuberculosis. As soon as Pooja's in-laws and her husband got to know about Pooja's health, they ended their relationship with her, leaving her alone in Mumbai. Pooja had nothing in life, neither good health, money, work, or family. 

Three people who helped Pooja Dadwal

Pooja's well-wisher, Rajinder Singh, brought Pooja back to Mumbai and was admitted to a government hospital. During this phase, Pooja lost her body weight heavily. Pooja has reportedly mentioned that only three people helped her during her difficult time, Salman Khan, Ravi Kishen, and Rajinder Singh. Pooja asked for financial help from Salman through a video message on YouTube. Salman received the message, and for the next six months, he took care of her treatment. 

Pooja Dadwal worked as a servant for...

Pooja wanted to come back in films, and while struggling, she lived in a 10X10 chawl with a family. Since Pooja was unable to pay rent, she worked in the chawl as the family's house help. In 2020, Pooja made her comeback in acting with the Punjabi film, Shukarana, Guru Nanak Dev Ji Ka. Sadly, the movie was a flop and Pooja's comeback went unnoticed. Today, Pooja continues to live in a chawl, and she's also running a tiffin service that helps her to survive monthly errands. Pooja is hopeful that one day, she will be back with full force.

