Pooja Bhatt talks about 'fixing potholes, damaged roads,' days after Cyrus Mistry's death

Pooja Bhatt highlighted that apart from wearing seatbelts, well-maintained roads can also prevent road mishaps.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 07, 2022, 04:33 PM IST

Pooja Bhatt

Pooja Bhatt highlighted the importance of seatbelts and also criticised the lack of maintenance of roads, freeways, and highways. Bhatt shared her view about faulty roads that caused road mishaps on Twitter, days after the demise of Tata Sons' former chairperson Cyrus Mistry. As per the reports, the deceased was not wearing a seatbelt. 

On her, Twitter Pooja wrote, "All this talk of seat-belts & air bags. Important? Yes! But more so is fixing potholes & damaged roads. When will the usage of substandard material to build our roads, highways, freeways be deemed criminal? Also maintaining those roads once built & inaugurated with pomp is key (folded hands emoji)." 

Here's her tweet

Even Dia Mirza shared her thoughts on road safety after Mistry's demise, and stated, "I beg you to wear your seat belts. Teach your children to wear seat belts. It saves lives."

Here's Dia's tweet

For the unversed, Former Tata Sons Chairman Cyrus Mistry died in a road accident when his vehicle collided with a barrier in Maharashtra's Palghar on Sunday, according to news agency PTI, citing a police officer.

The officer said that Mr. Mistry had been seen in a Mercedes vehicle leaving Ahmedabad for Mumbai.Two other passengers in the vehicle, including the driver, were hurt as well. Injured people have been sent to a hospital in Gujarat. People all over the internet are shocked and expressing their respects to former Tata Sons Chairman Cyrus Mistry. 

A Twitter user tweeted, "Life is so unpredictable... we don't know what's coming next.. Om Shanti.. Cyrus Mistry Sir. Another User tweeted,"Shocking and saddening….Cyrus Mistry ex- chairman of Tata group expired in a car accident today. RIP." UP Minister Jitin Prasada tweeted, "Saddened to hear about the tragic death of Cyrus Mistry, ex chairman of TATA sons in a road accident. My thoughts and prayers are with his family in this hour of grief." 

 

