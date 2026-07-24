Pooja Bhatt slams Delhi University advisory on Jantar Mantar protests: 'Students' voices should not be suppressed'

Pooja Bhatt has criticised Delhi University's advisory asking students and faculty to stay away from the Jantar Mantar protests, saying young people should be allowed to raise their voices.

Actress and filmmaker Pooja Bhatt has questioned Delhi University's decision to ask students and faculty members to stay away from the ongoing protests at Jantar Mantar.

The university issued the advisory as demonstrations over alleged irregularities in the education system, including the NEET paper leak controversy, continued in Delhi. The protests led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) have also received support in cities including Mumbai and Bengaluru.

What Delhi University's Advisory Said

The students safety is more in jeopardy if their voices are suppressed. If we are truly invested in their future, we must support their right to speak out rather than maintain a conspiracy of silence. https://t.co/SB9IcHiRvb — Pooja Bhatt (@Pooja) July 23, 2026

In a social media post on Thursday, Delhi University urged students and faculty members to avoid unlawful assemblies and demonstrations at Jantar Mantar.

The advisory stated, "Dear students and faculty, your safety matters to us. Please note that any unlawful assemblies or demonstrations at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi, which are strictly regulated as per the directives of the Hon'ble Supreme Court of India, may invite legal action."

The university further warned that such activities could pose risks to students' safety and affect their academic and professional futures. It also urged students to be cautious about fake and misleading content being circulated online.

Pooja Bhatt Says Students' Voices Must Be Heard

Pooja Bhatt later shared the advisory on X and criticised the university's stance. "The students' safety is more in jeopardy if their voices are suppressed. If we are truly invested in their future, we must support their right to speak out rather than maintain a conspiracy of silence," she wrote.

The CJP has continued to demand the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, saying the protest will continue until its demand is met.

Pradhan, meanwhile, has accused the Congress of using students as "political tools to manufacture disruption."

Sonam Wangchuk Ends Hunger Strike

The protests have also received support from educator and climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who ended his hunger strike early Friday after fasting for more than 20 days in solidarity with the students.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that those accused in the alleged NEET paper leak have been arrested. He also said the government is setting up fast-track courts to speed up the legal proceedings in the case.