FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Marvel introduces David Jonsson as new Black Panther, Ryan Gosling joins MCU as Ghost Rider

David Jonsson is new Black Panther, Ryan Gosling joins MCU as Ghost Rider

This National Award-winning actress to replace Vidya Balan in Sujoy Ghosh's Kahaani 3? Here's what we know

This National Award-winning actress to replace Vidya Balan in Kahaani 3?

Kargil Vijay Diwas 2026: Women officers who made history in 1999 Kargil War, from Gunjan Saxena to Yashika Tyagi

Kargil Vijay Diwas 2026: Women officers who made history in 1999 Kargil War

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Chhaya Kadam: Actors who stunned fans going unrecognizable with incredible transformation

From Amitabh, Kamal Haasan, Chhaya Kadam: Actors with incredible transformation

The Odyssey: Christopher Nolan's simplest film, inspiration from Ramayana; five reasons why Matt, Tom, Anne's film shouldn't be missed at all

The Odyssey: 5 reasons to watch Christopher Nolan's simplest film

Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood blockbusters in July that urge kids to rush in cinemas with family

Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood films in July kids will love

Latest NewsBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Pooja Bhatt slams Delhi University advisory on Jantar Mantar protests: 'Students' voices should not be suppressed'

Pooja Bhatt has criticised Delhi University's advisory asking students and faculty to stay away from the Jantar Mantar protests, saying young people should be allowed to raise their voices.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Jul 24, 2026, 02:28 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Pooja Bhatt slams Delhi University advisory on Jantar Mantar protests: 'Students' voices should not be suppressed'
Image credit: Instagram
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Actress and filmmaker Pooja Bhatt has questioned Delhi University's decision to ask students and faculty members to stay away from the ongoing protests at Jantar Mantar.

The university issued the advisory as demonstrations over alleged irregularities in the education system, including the NEET paper leak controversy, continued in Delhi. The protests led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) have also received support in cities including Mumbai and Bengaluru.

What Delhi University's Advisory Said

In a social media post on Thursday, Delhi University urged students and faculty members to avoid unlawful assemblies and demonstrations at Jantar Mantar.

The advisory stated, "Dear students and faculty, your safety matters to us. Please note that any unlawful assemblies or demonstrations at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi, which are strictly regulated as per the directives of the Hon'ble Supreme Court of India, may invite legal action."

The university further warned that such activities could pose risks to students' safety and affect their academic and professional futures. It also urged students to be cautious about fake and misleading content being circulated online.

Pooja Bhatt Says Students' Voices Must Be Heard

Pooja Bhatt later shared the advisory on X and criticised the university's stance. "The students' safety is more in jeopardy if their voices are suppressed. If we are truly invested in their future, we must support their right to speak out rather than maintain a conspiracy of silence," she wrote.

The CJP has continued to demand the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, saying the protest will continue until its demand is met.

Pradhan, meanwhile, has accused the Congress of using students as "political tools to manufacture disruption."

Sonam Wangchuk Ends Hunger Strike

The protests have also received support from educator and climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who ended his hunger strike early Friday after fasting for more than 20 days in solidarity with the students.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that those accused in the alleged NEET paper leak have been arrested. He also said the government is setting up fast-track courts to speed up the legal proceedings in the case.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Marvel introduces David Jonsson as new Black Panther, Ryan Gosling joins MCU as Ghost Rider
David Jonsson is new Black Panther, Ryan Gosling joins MCU as Ghost Rider
MEA urges caution for Indian seafarers in Black Sea after 5 nationals killed in ship attacks
MEA urges caution for Indian seafarers in Black Sea after 5 nationals killed
Christopher Nolan hails Satyajit Ray as 'one of the greatest filmmakers': 'Pather Panchali blew my mind'
Christopher Nolan hails Satyajit Ray as 'one of the greatest filmmakers'
Pralhad Joshi takes charge as education minister day after Dharmendra Pradhan steps down
Pralhad Joshi takes charge as education minister day after Pradhan step down
Karunanidhi's granddaughter slaps SBI branch manager, incident caught on CCTV, watch
Karunanidhi's granddaughter slaps SBI branch manager, incident caught on CCTV
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Chhaya Kadam: Actors who stunned fans going unrecognizable with incredible transformation
From Amitabh, Kamal Haasan, Chhaya Kadam: Actors with incredible transformation
The Odyssey: Christopher Nolan's simplest film, inspiration from Ramayana; five reasons why Matt, Tom, Anne's film shouldn't be missed at all
The Odyssey: 5 reasons to watch Christopher Nolan's simplest film
Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood blockbusters in July that urge kids to rush in cinemas with family
Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood films in July kids will love
In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Sonakshi Sinha, Boney Kapoor, Neena Gupta at Akansha Ranjan-Sharan Sharma's reception
In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Neena Gupta at Akansha-Sharan's reception
Ikka: From Sunny Deol's return as lawyer, to his reunion with Dhurandhar's Akshaye Khanna after 29 years; four reasons to watch courtroom drama
From Sunny's return as lawyer, to reunion with Akshaye, 4 reasons to watch Ikka
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement