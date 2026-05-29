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Pooja Bhatt says she had a ‘spark’ with Aamir Khan during Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin: ‘I was attractive, would you blame him?’

Pooja Bhatt recalled her playful “Tom and Jerry” bond with Aamir Khan and admitted there was “a spark for sure” during Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin.

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Updated : May 29, 2026, 02:44 PM IST

Pooja Bhatt says she had a ‘spark’ with Aamir Khan during Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin: ‘I was attractive, would you blame him?’
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Pooja Bhatt recently opened up about her working relationship with Aamir Khan during the shooting of the 1991 film Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin. In a conversation with Vickey Lalwani, Pooja spoke about their on-set equation, rumours of romance, and Aamir’s involvement in the filmmaking process.

Describing their dynamic while filming the romantic drama, Pooja said, “He is not all-knowing and correct always, and we used to pull each other’s leg a lot. We were like Tom and Jerry in that sense. We were always putting each other in our respective places."

She also addressed long-standing speculation about whether there was romantic chemistry between them off-screen. Reacting to the rumours, Pooja said, “You should ask Aamir that question. I was pretty attractive, right? Would you blame him if he was? I found Aamir Khan delightful. Aamir and I were totally in love with each other when the camera was rolling during Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin. There was a spark for sure, great chemistry, but did that spark bloom into anything tangible of consequence? I don’t think so."

During the conversation, Pooja also shared insights into Aamir’s approach to filmmaking and recalled how deeply involved he would get in every aspect of the production. She mentioned that while some people may find him “intrusive,” he was extremely invested in the film and often rehearsed extensively before scenes.

Recalling another moment from the shoot, Pooja said Aamir once advised her against wearing high heels in the film because he felt it did not suit her character.

She also remembered an incident involving a cap worn by Aamir in the film, which reportedly belonged to his nephew Imran Khan when he was a child. According to Pooja, several people felt audiences would make fun of the actor for wearing a child’s cap, but Aamir trusted his instinct. The cap later became a popular trend among fans.

Directed by Mahesh Bhatt and produced by Gulshan Kumar, Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin featured Pooja Bhatt in one of her early lead roles alongside Aamir Khan. The film also starred Anupam Kher, Sameer Chitre, Tiku Talsania and Deepak Tijori in a special appearance.

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