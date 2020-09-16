Pooja Bhatt: Does anyone care about people who use drugs to make the pain of living go away?

Actor Pooja Bhatt on Wednesday took to her Twitter account and raised questions about the people who go through substance abuse that the economically backward sections of the society go through to overcome their pain.

Pooja's tweet comes at a time when a lot is being said about the prevalent drug use in the Hindi film industry. Pooja also spoke about sections of the society who are "too battered and broken" in life and asked if anyone is interested in their rehabilitation.

Pooja wrote, "Does anyone care about people who live on the ultimate fringe of society, who use drugs to make the pain of living go away? The ones who are too battered & broken to chase dreams but chase substances amidst much poverty & squalor? Anyone interested in their rehabilitation?"

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is currently investigating the alleged drug use and supply in the industry that had surfaced during a probe into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The debate was further triggered after Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty was arrested by the NCB last week in connection with a drug case.

MUST READ

Pooja Bhatt: 'Terms like small-time actors being used to degrade people'

Ranvir Shorey alleges he was abused by Pooja Bhatt, Mahesh Bhatt's family

In several tweets, actor Kangana Ranaut, who has been demanding justice for Sushant, had also stated that there is a prevalent use of drugs in the film industry. Apart from her, Bhojpuri actor and BJP MP Ravi Kishan also urged the Centre to take strict action against the culprits involved in drug trafficking in the country. He also expressed his concern as the film industry is also undergoing the issue of drug addiction. He had earlier alleged a "conspiracy" by Pakistan and China to destroy the country's younger citizens.

"There is a conspiracy to finish our film industry by hollowing it out. As a responsible member of the film industry, it is not just my right but my duty to raise it in parliament and Jaya-ji should respect that. I am just a son of a priest who crawled his way up and has worked in 600 films," he had said.