Pooja Bedi says her e-commerce site hacked, drug threat issued

Bollywood actor Pooja Bedi in a complaint to the Goa Police Cyber Cell on Monday said that her business website happysoul.in was targetted by hackers, who were now demanding "ransom" in order to restore access to her e-commerce site.

Bedi, who resides in Goa and whose website trades in organic supplements, also took to Twitter with her woe, tagging Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and Director General of Police (DGP) Mukesh Kumar Meena, saying the hackers have threatened to sell drugs and narcotics substances on her website if the ransom is not paid.

"Dear @DGP_Goa my eCommerce website http://happysoul.in HACKED AGAIN last night & this time they state if i don`t pay ransom they will sell DRUGS on my website. I have registered (an) FIR in Old Goa Police Cyber Cell last week but no action from Cops. My company regd in Goa @goacm," the actress said in a tweet.

"Dear @GoDaddyHelp your team is NOT cooperating with our team for my hacked e-commerce website http://happysoul.in Despite my deluxe security on your server & SSL the hacker hacked AGAIN yesterday made ransom demands threatening 2 sell my data & sell DRUGS on my site," also tweeted tagging the global website hosting platform.

Superintendent of Police (Crime) Shobhit Saxena said the hacking incident of last week was solved and a fresh probe had begun after Bedi filed a new complaint.

In February, Pooja was at the front of another controversy after she tweeted against reservation. Netizens were visibly conflicted about her tweet with many pointing out that it was probably her privilege, being the daughter of actor Kabir Bedi, which prompted her to make the statements in the first place.