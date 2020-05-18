Pooja Bedi expresses disappointment with quarantine facility as she drives to Goa with Maneck Contractor

Bollywood actress Pooja Bedi recently drove to her Goa home with her fiance Maneck Contractor amid the coronavirus pandemic and was unhappy with the border control process, testing, and "condition of the quarantine facility" as several authorities continue with their efforts to control the massive spread of the virus. Taking to her official Twitter account, Pooja shared a picture of a stamp given to her by the officials in Goa, directing her to remain in home quarantine till May 30.

She tweeted, "Drove back with fiance Maneck to our home in #Goa. (He’s Goan. My home, car & business are all goa registered) The entire process of border control/ #COVID19 testing & the condition of the quarantine facility was an experience that simply CANNOT become an acceptable way of life."

Pooja was in Mumbai during the initial days of the lockdown and celebrated her 50th birthday with her loved ones, including Maneck, daughter Alaya F, and son Omar. Her father Kabir Bedi joined the celebrations via video call. In a recent interview, Pooja also spoke about her children, Alaya and Omar's fondness towards Maneck.

"Just before Maneck came into my life, Alaya and Omar were chatting about something and they said, 'Mama, you should really get your life together.' I said, 'What?' They said, 'Yeah, look at papa. He has met Laila aunty and settled down with her. They have had a child together. He has got his life sorted. You should also get someone and just get married and settle down,'" she said. Maneck was Pooja’s senior in school but while they did not talk all that much back then, they reconnected after many years on their alumni WhatsApp group.