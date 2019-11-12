Pooja Bedi and fiance Maneck Contractor enjoy standup paddleboarding during vacation in Goa; photos go viral

Earlier this year, Pooja Bedi announced her engagement to beau Maneck Contractor. The couple got engaged at Udaivilas The Oberoi in Udaipur and Pooja took to her Instagram page to make the announcement. She wrote, "Fairy tale... that's what happens when @farahkhanali and @libasindia @libasreshmariyaz dress us up !!!". Earlier during an interaction with The Times of India, when she was asked about the wedding plans, Pooja said, "Our wedding will take place later this year when we align dates of Aalia’s shoot and my son’s college holidays."

Now, Pooja took to her Instagram page and shared a couple of photos with Maneck from their holiday in Goa. In the first photo, the couple is seen all smiles while posing for the camera. Interestingly, they are twinning in white outfits. Pooja wore a white bikini with a sheer mesh on top of it. She shared the photo with a caption stating, "Unfiltered togetherness..."

In another photo, the hot couple is seen indulging in a Standup paddleboarding at Chapora River in Goa. Pooja and Maneck are seen enjoying to the fullest while holidaying in Goa. She wrote, "The sport is called SUP .. and I'm doing double masti with fiancee @maneckofficial"

Check out both the posts below:

Earlier while praising Maneck, Pooja had told TOI, "The beauty of our relationship is that it has been effortless in every way. Our families have merged beautifully. He has a wonderful open-hearted, jovial, Parsi family, who welcomed me. My kids, too, adore him. He is extraordinarily kind and cooks up a storm in the kitchen, which is an incredibly sexy quality."