Pooja Batra drops a throwback photo posing with Elon Musk, can you spot 'Game of Thrones' connection?

Pooja Batra's latest photo has gone viral for the right reasons. The actor took to her Instagram page and shared a throwback photo from a premiere she attended at The Hollywood Roosevelt. Do you know of which show? Yes, Game of Thrones! And there Pooja bumped into none other than business magnate and CEO of SpaceX, Elon Musk. The duo posed with all smiles while getting clicked at the event.

In the photo, Pooja is seen wearing a black bralette and an embellished mesh top over it. While Elon wore a simple black T-Shirt. Batra captioned the photo stating, "With the Centibillionaire, Industrial Magnate Genius who has changed our planet forever #elonmusk #Tbt @gshiraz @westworldhbo @hbo @teslamotors @spacex."

Check out the photo below:

Recently, Elon made headlines for training a monkey by playing video games with his mind. At a recent chat with fans at Clubhouse Chat, the entrepreneur said, "He's a happy monkey. We have the nicest monkey facilities in the world. We want them to play mind-Pong with each other."

When one asked him why the world doesn't have more Elon Musks, he replied, "I might be getting too much credit. There were sections in life that have been hard and painful and I'm not sure people would want to do that. If someone was to be me or do things I've done, you're mistaken. You'd have to have some kind of wraith demon in your skull."

Meanwhile, Pooja tied the knot with actor Nawab Shah in 2019 after a whirlwind romance.