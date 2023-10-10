'Poo returns like never before': Netizens react after Kareena Kapoor Khan recreates her K3G avatar for new ad

Kareena Kapoor Khan has been featured in the advertisement for Goibibo and the brand has changed its identity to 'goibebo' on Twitter.

Kareena Kapoor Khan has been featured in the latest commercial for the travel website Goibibo. The advertisement, launched on Tuesday, October 10, has gone viral on social media, as the actress is seeing recreating her Poo avatar from the film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, released 22 years ago.

In the ad, Kareena is seen rating rooms of a hotel, just like her character Poo (Pooja Sharma) rated boys in the Karan Johar film. When she asks her friends if they didn't find anything else in th budget, they are heard saying, "Bebo, wanna Goibibo?". The ad ends with Kareena's punchline, "Hotels aise on Goibibo, full marks by Bebo". Bebo is Kareena's nickname in real life.

This started when a recent tweet, posted on last Thursday, went viral on social media in which a person wrote, "if you think about it, if @goibibo gets Kareena Kapoor as their brand ambassador they can call themselves goibebo". As more and more netizens started tagging Goibibo in the comments, the brand didn't leave any opportunity and replied to the tweet on Sunday, "This is a PSA for people who are sending this to us. We heard you!".

And on Tuesday, they shared the viral tweet and their new ad on their Instagram in a single post with the caption, "How it started: #goibibo How it’s going: #goibebo Introducing our newest brand ambassador, Bebo!". Netizens in the comments section appreciated the acress and brand with comments such as, "Poo returns like never before", and "Genius marketing".

In a recent interview with Indian Express, when Kareena was asked who would be the perfect Poo if K3G is remade today, she gave a solid reply, "No one. No one can do Poo better. So me again. Do we really have to recast this iconic movie? I don’t think anyone can match up to those characters."



