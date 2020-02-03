Pollution got me I guess: Rishi Kapoor gives health update after getting hospitalised in Delhi

On Sunday, it was reported that Rishi Kapoor has been hospitalised due to which Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt rushed to Delhi. Reports also suggested that the veteran actor was down with fever due to which he was taken to the hospital. Moreover, it was also said that this happened due to pollution in Delhi. Rishi, Neetu, Ranbir, Alia and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni gave Armaan Jain's wedding festivities a miss which took place over the weekend.

While talking to Mumbai Mirror, Rishi told, "I had an infection which I am getting treated. Nothing dramatic. Pollution got me I guess." While the producer of Sharmaji Namkeen, Honey Trehan told the tabloid, "I met Rishi sir at the hospital and he is better now. He will be discharged soon."

He added, "We have a shoot today, but Rishi sir is not a part of it. He will now be joining the cast and crew in Mumbai next week." Kapoor has been shooting for the film in Delhi for quite some time now.

Meanwhile, amidst getting treated in Delhi, Kapoor had tweeted about budget presented by Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister of Finance. He wrote, "Just had a thought. Respected Union finance Madame Nirmala Sitharaman whilst preparing the Indian annual budget must talk a trillion rupees there a trillion rupees here. Billion would be a small denominator."

Rishi also wrote, "ow does she as housewife deal with local vendors or dudhwala at the door. Does she haggle? Aat Anna kam karo sava rupaya aur kam kar. Strange na? This is life!"