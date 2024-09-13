Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet actress who was not allowed to wear skirts, ‘orthodox’ superstar father wanted to get her married at 18, then she..

Police says Anil Mehta switched off his phone after calling daughters Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora; family tried to...

Shreyas Iyer struts to the crease in trendy sunglasses in Duleep Trophy, becomes meme fodder after being out for just…

Viral video: Man spots duo riding sidecar scooter on streets, netizens call them 'Bhide and Chachaji', WATCH

Meet Jared Isaacman, a tech billionaire, who stepped out of SpaceX capsule for first private spacewalk, his net worth...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Meet actress who was not allowed to wear skirts, ‘orthodox’ superstar father wanted to get her married at 18, then she..

Meet actress who was not allowed to wear skirts, ‘orthodox’ superstar father wanted to get her married at 18, then she..

Police says Anil Mehta switched off his phone after calling daughters Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora; family tried to...

Police says Anil Mehta switched off his phone after calling daughters Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora; family tried to...

Shreyas Iyer struts to the crease in trendy sunglasses in Duleep Trophy, becomes meme fodder after being out for just…

Shreyas Iyer struts to the crease in trendy sunglasses in Duleep Trophy, becomes meme fodder after being out for just…

6 stunning images of Mars shared by NASA

6 stunning images of Mars shared by NASA

Four films, including 3 blockbusters, Vicky Kaushal lost to other actors

Four films, including 3 blockbusters, Vicky Kaushal lost to other actors

Seven Indian states with highest divorce rates 

Seven Indian states with highest divorce rates 

सोने की वजह से स्कूल से हुआ था सस्पेंड, कोर्ट ने टीचर को दिलाया 2 करोड़ का मुआवजा

सोने की वजह से स्कूल से हुआ था सस्पेंड, कोर्ट ने टीचर को दिलाया 2 करोड़ का मुआवजा

'Ooh La La...' गाने पर डेनमार्क में भारतीय महिला ने किया बवाल डांस, मूव्स देख लोग बोले- 'मार डाला...'

'Ooh La La...' गाने पर डेनमार्क में भारतीय महिला ने किया बवाल डांस, मूव्स देख लोग बोले- 'मार डाला...'

'क्लास में सोया नहीं था, बस सोच रहा था' कोर्ट ने मानी टीचर की दलील, दिला दिए 2 करोड़ रुपये

'क्लास में सोया नहीं था, बस सोच रहा था' कोर्ट ने मानी टीचर की दलील, दिला दिए 2 करोड़ रुपये

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Bollywood's biggest villain was a clerk; rejected for being 'too scary', later became richer than heroes, net worth is..

Bollywood's biggest villain was a clerk; rejected for being 'too scary', later became richer than heroes, net worth is..

Meet Akshay Kumar's 'sister', 90s pop star who gave blockbusters at 16; left films forever at career’s peak, is now...

Meet Akshay Kumar's 'sister', 90s pop star who gave blockbusters at 16; left films forever at career’s peak, is now...

Know the beautiful love story of IAS Srushti Deshmukh and IAS Nagarjun Gowda

Know the beautiful love story of IAS Srushti Deshmukh and IAS Nagarjun Gowda

Malaika Arora Father Death: Anil Mehta's Final Words To His Daughter Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora Father Death: Anil Mehta's Final Words To His Daughter Malaika Arora

Chandigarh Blast: Grenade Explosion In Sector 10; Auto Driver Arrested, Investigation Ongoing

Chandigarh Blast: Grenade Explosion In Sector 10; Auto Driver Arrested, Investigation Ongoing

BSF Jawan Injured As Pakistan Violates Ceasefire Near LoC Days Before Jammu Kashmir Elections 2024

BSF Jawan Injured As Pakistan Violates Ceasefire Near LoC Days Before Jammu Kashmir Elections 2024

Meet actress who was not allowed to wear skirts, ‘orthodox’ superstar father wanted to get her married at 18, then she..

Meet actress who was not allowed to wear skirts, ‘orthodox’ superstar father wanted to get her married at 18, then she..

Police says Anil Mehta switched off his phone after calling daughters Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora; family tried to...

Police says Anil Mehta switched off his phone after calling daughters Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora; family tried to...

'Sir, please give me work...': Meet actor who once begged superstar for work, then became his son-in-law, he is now..

'Sir, please give me work...': Meet actor who once begged superstar for work, then became his son-in-law, he is now..

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Police says Anil Mehta switched off his phone after calling daughters Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora; family tried to...

Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora's father, Anil Mehta did the final phone calls to them and then switched off the phone before taking his life. Trigger warning: The following article has a mention of self-harm.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Sep 13, 2024, 02:33 PM IST

Police says Anil Mehta switched off his phone after calling daughters Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora; family tried to...
Anil Mehta and Malaika Arora
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Bollywood actor Malaika Arora's father, Anil Mehta, died allegedly by suicide by jumping off the terrace of his Mumbai residence, the police said on Wednesday.

The Mumbai Police have now recorded the statements of Malaika Arora, her sister Amrita Arora, and their mother. According to the police, Anil Mehta had called both of his daughters before turning off his phone. In their statements, Malaika and Amrita said that their father had told them, "I am sick and tired." The family tried to reach out to him after the call, but Anil had already switched off his phone.

The police further revealed that Anil Mehta jumped from the balcony of a building, which caused fractures in his right leg. The postmortem report confirmed that his death was due to "multiple injuries."

The police are also planning to record the statement of Mehta's doctor, along with other family members who were close to him. Earlier on Wednesday, DCP Mumbai Police, Raj Tilak Roshan, informed the media that the body of the deceased has been sent for a postmortem. He added that the teams of police and forensics are carrying out the investigation.

"Body of one Anil Mehta (62) was found. He resided on the 6th floor. We are carrying out further investigation and our team is here. We are investigating all angles in detail. Our teams are here; forensic teams are here as well. Body is being taken for postmortem. We are investigating everything in detail. Prima facie, it seems to be suicide; we are conducting further investigation," Roshan said. Malaika Arora, who was not present at her father's home when the incident occurred, was reportedly in Pune at the time.

(Except for the headline, the copy is not edited by DNA Staff, and is published from ANI)

Read: Bollywood's biggest villain was a clerk; rejected for being 'too scary', later became richer than heroes, net worth is..

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

'Sir, please give me work...': Meet actor who once begged superstar for work, then became his son-in-law, he is now..

'Sir, please give me work...': Meet actor who once begged superstar for work, then became his son-in-law, he is now..

Viral video: Man spots duo riding sidecar scooter on streets, netizens call them 'Bhide and Chachaji', WATCH

Viral video: Man spots duo riding sidecar scooter on streets, netizens call them 'Bhide and Chachaji', WATCH

Meet actress who was not allowed to wear skirts, ‘orthodox’ superstar father wanted to get her married at 18, then she..

Meet actress who was not allowed to wear skirts, ‘orthodox’ superstar father wanted to get her married at 18, then she..

Apple iPhone 16 series price: How much iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro Max will cost in US, Dubai?

Apple iPhone 16 series price: How much iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro Max will cost in US, Dubai?

Radhika Merchant stuns in gorgeous navy-blue tunic set for Ambani's Ganpati visarjan, it costs...

Radhika Merchant stuns in gorgeous navy-blue tunic set for Ambani's Ganpati visarjan, it costs...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Bollywood's biggest villain was a clerk; rejected for being 'too scary', later became richer than heroes, net worth is..

Bollywood's biggest villain was a clerk; rejected for being 'too scary', later became richer than heroes, net worth is..

Meet Akshay Kumar's 'sister', 90s pop star who gave blockbusters at 16; left films forever at career’s peak, is now...

Meet Akshay Kumar's 'sister', 90s pop star who gave blockbusters at 16; left films forever at career’s peak, is now...

Know the beautiful love story of IAS Srushti Deshmukh and IAS Nagarjun Gowda

Know the beautiful love story of IAS Srushti Deshmukh and IAS Nagarjun Gowda

Before Prabhas, Ranbir Kapoor, this Bollywood superstar was playing Lord Rama in Ramayana, movie got shelved after...

Before Prabhas, Ranbir Kapoor, this Bollywood superstar was playing Lord Rama in Ramayana, movie got shelved after...

AI Insights: Top 7 high-paying jobs in India by 2050

AI Insights: Top 7 high-paying jobs in India by 2050

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement