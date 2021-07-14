Headlines

Police complaint filed against Kareena Kapoor Khan for hurting religious sentiments of a community - Know more

A Christian group has filed a complaint against Kareena Kapoor taking objection to the title of her book which mentions the holy word ‘Bible'.

Updated: Jul 14, 2021, 09:29 PM IST

Kareena Kapoor Khan has donned the hat of an author for the first time for her book ‘Pregnancy Bible’ where she wrote the experiences of both her pregnancies. She recently unveiled the first look of her book cover, which she said is ‘the ultimate manual for moms-to-be’. Now, a police complaint has been filed against Kareena for hurting the religious sentiments of a community.

A Christian group has filed a complaint against the ‘Veere Di Wedding’ actor taking objection to the title of her book which mentions the holy word ‘Bible’, which has hurt the religious sentiments of the community. The complaint has been filed against Kareena and two others in Beed city of Maharashtra.

The complaint has been raised by Alpha Omega Christian Mahasangh president Ashish Shinde at the Shivaji Nagar Police Station in Beed wherein he has referred to the book’s title, ‘Pregnancy Bible’ which has been authored by Kareena Kapoor and Aditi Shah Bhimjani, and published by Juggernaut Books. 

As per a leading news agency, Shinde has sought registration of a case under IPC section 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) against Kareena and the two others.

Meanwhile, a police officer has said that although they have received a complaint, no FIR has been filed yet.

Kareena Kapoor launched the book on July 9. While announcing the news on Instagram, the actress wrote, “I can’t believe that I actually agreed to write this book… but here it is. We all have our own unique experiences as expectant mothers, but there are some similarities and with this book, I’m sharing my experiences and learnings, and hope that in some way this will help you on your journey towards motherhood. Carrying both my babies has been the most special time in my life, and I am excited to share the moments and memories with you.”

She also mentioned that ‘Pregnancy Bible’ is vetted and approved by FOGSI, India's official body of gynecologists and obstetricians, along with the help of several expert voices.

Kareena said that the ‘book is a very personal account of what I experienced both physically and emotionally through both my pregnancies’. Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are parents to sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh.

