Prime Minister Narendra Modi watched The Sabarmati Report at the Balyogi Auditorium in the Parliament House on Monday, December 2. The film features Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna, and Ridhi Dogra in the leading roles, and was released in cinemas on November 15. The Sabarmati Report is directed by Dheeraj Sarna and produced by Ekta Kapoor.

After the screening, PM Modi took to his X account, shared the photos, and wrote, "Joined fellow NDA MPs at a screening of The Sabarmati Report. I commend the makers of the film for their effort." Multiple other ministers, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh were also seen in those photos watching the political thriller at the auditorium.

Joined fellow NDA MPs at a screening of 'The Sabarmati Report.'



I commend the makers of the film for their effort. pic.twitter.com/uKGLpGFDMA — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 2, 2024

Earlier, after its release, PM Modi had appreciated the film The Sabarmati Report, welcoming the factual depiction of the Godhra incident in which 59 people were killed. Modi took to his X handle and shared a cinegoer’s post praising the Vikrant Massey-starrer. The Prime Minister wrote, "Well said. It is good that this truth is coming out, and that too in a way common people can see it. A fake narrative can persist only for a limited period of time. Eventually, the facts will always come out." PM Modi was the Chief Minister of Gujarat when the Godhra train burning incident had occurred.

A total of 59 Hindu pilgrims and karsevaks returning from Ayodhya were killed in a fire inside the Sabarmati Express near the Godhra railway station in Gujarat on the morning of February 27 2002. Co-produced by Balaji Motion Pictures and Vikir Films Production, The Sabarmati Report attempts to showcase the real truth behind the horrific incident.

