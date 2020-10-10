'PM Narendra Modi' to be first film to release in theatres after lockdown, announces Sandip Ssingh

Vivek Oberoi starrer film 'PM Narendra Modi' is scheduled for re-release in theatres. In fact, it would be the first movie to release in theatres after the lockdown ends on October 15. The move comes after the Information and Broadcasting Ministry allowed theatres to reopen from Thursday after nearly 7-8 months since the spread of novel coronavirus.

Producer Sandip Ssingh confirmed the news writing, "PM Narendra Modi has been the best Prime minister of the country, which was proven in the 2019 elections. What can be better than watching the inspiring story of the most inspiring leader of today's times, as theatres re-open."

"I'm proud to be a part of this historical moment! Moreover, due to some political agendas, when it last released, the film couldn't be watched by many. We're hoping the film gets a fresh life in the theatres and makes for a great watch for the people of the nation," he shared.

The Omung Kumar directorial released in May last year. The movie did not perform well at the Box Office back then.

The film talks about the rise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Indian politics scenario. It shows the early days of him with the RSS, to rise as Chief Minister of Gujarat and eventually as the Prime Minister of India.