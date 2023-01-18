PM Narendra Modi tells colleagues to avoid 'unnecessary remarks' on any film amid Pathaan boycott calls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

As per reports, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has issued a stern diktat to his party colleagues over remarks on films in the public domain. His message comes days after some BJP leaders protested against Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film Pathaan and called it a publicity stunt. The PM said this during the recent national executive of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Delhi.

The BJP’s national executive meet was held at the party’s headquarters on January 16 and 17. As per a PTI report, the Prime Minister spoke to his party colleagues about refraining from remarks on any film. “We work hard night and day and then some of us make needless comments about some film and then that plays on TV news. We should refrain from making such unnecessary comments,” reports quoted the PM as saying in the meeting.

While PM Modi did not specify any film in his statement, this comes days after several of his party colleagues have been up in arms about Shah Rukh’s Pathaan. The film has faced several boycott calls online, which have found support in several BJP leaders as well, including Ram Kadam and Narottam Mishra.

Narottam Mishra, a minister in the Madhya Pradesh government, has raised objection on the film’s song Besharam Rang, fuming over the use of saffron swimwear and some ‘objectionable’ scenes in the song. He threatened the film would not be released in MP if the offending shots were not removed.

Days later, Maharashtra BJP leader Ram Kadam asked the makers of Pathaan if the film was a ploy to gain “cheap publicity”. He also stated that Maharashtra government will not permit the release of any film that insults Hindutva sentiments.

Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand, is an espionage thriller that also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The film, which marks Shah Rukh’s comeback in lead roles after four years, releases on January 25.