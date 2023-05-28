'Beautifully expressed': PM Narendra Modi reacts to Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar's views on new parliament building

Stills of PM Narendra Modi, Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar

On Saturday, Shah Rukh Khan gave a virtual tour of the new parliament building and expressed his view on the achievement of having a new house that will protect the diversity of the country. Shah Rukh Khan called the new building the 'pride' of India and shared a video of the parliament with his voiceover. Not only Khan but Akshay Kumar also shared the video of the new parliament building with his voiceover and celebrated the new icon which is regarded as the 'temple of democracy'.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reacted to their videos and thanked them for expressing their views about the new building. Modi retweeted Khan's video with his quote and wrote, "Beautifully expressed! The new Parliament building is a symbol of democratic strength and progress. It blends tradition with modernity. #MyParliamentMyPride."

Here's Narendra Modi on Shah Rukh Khan's video

Beautifully expressed!



The new Parliament building is a symbol of democratic strength and progress. It blends tradition with modernity. #MyParliamentMyPride https://t.co/Z1K1nyjA1X — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 27, 2023

Sharing Akshay Kumar's video on his Twitter profile, PM Modi wrote, "You have conveyed your thoughts very well. Our new Parliament is truly a beacon of our democracy. It reflects the nation's rich heritage and the vibrant aspirations for the future."

Here's Narendra Modi on Akshay Kumar's video

You have conveyed your thoughts very well.



Our new Parliament is truly a beacon of our democracy. It reflects the nation's rich heritage and the vibrant aspirations for the future. #MyParliamentMyPride https://t.co/oHgwsdLLli — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 27, 2023

PM Modi has also asked people to share a video of the new building on Twitter with the hashtag #MyParliamentMyPride. India’s new Parliament House glittered in the Delhi night sky on the eve of the May 28 mega inauguration ceremony. The new Sansad Bhavan, constructed at a cost of over Rs 860 crore, will replace the 96-year-old iconic Parliament building which has been found inadequate to accommodate today’s needs.

The new Parliament building, being constructed by Tata Projects Limited as a part of the Central Vista project, would have larger halls, a library, plenty of parking and committee rooms. Modern amenities are available in the hallways and offices. Offices in the new Parliament building will be modern, secure, and equipped with cutting-edge communications equipment.