PM Narendra Modi pays emotional tribute to 'popular singer' Zubeen Garg: 'He will be remembered for...'

The tragic death of the Assamese singing superstar saw several heartfelt messages from fans and political leaders across social media platforms.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Sep 19, 2025, 09:30 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

PM Narendra Modi pays emotional tribute to 'popular singer' Zubeen Garg: 'He will be remembered for...'
PM Modi on Zubeen Garg's death
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has offered his condolences to the late singer Zubeen Garg, who passed in a tragic scuba diving accident in Singapore.

Expressing shock in an X post, PM Modi wrote, "Shocked by the sudden demise of popular singer Zubeen Garg. He will be remembered for his rich contribution to music. His renditions were very popular among people across all walks of life. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti."

The tragic death of the Assamese singing superstar saw several heartfelt messages from fans and political leaders across social media platforms.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also mourned Garg’s sudden passing, "Today Assam lost one of its favourite sons. I am in a loss of words to describe what Zubeen meant for Assam. He has gone too early, this was not an age to go. Zubeen’s voice had an unmatched ability to energise people and his music spoke directly to our minds and souls. He has left a void that will never be filled. Our future generations will remember him as a stalwart of Assam’s culture, and his works will inspire many more talented artists in the days and years to come."

Among others were Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, who offered condolences.

Prominent personalities from the music industry, including Papon, Vishal Dadlani, Harshdeep Kaur, Shaan, and Pritam also grieved the passing of the Ya Ali singer.

Zubeen Garg was present in Singapore for the Northeast India Festival. The organisers also issued a statement with details surrounding his demise. "It is with deep sadness that we share the news of Zubeen Garg’s passing. While scuba diving, he experienced breathing difficulties and was immediately given CPR before being rushed to Singapore General Hospital. Despite efforts to save him, he was declared deceased in the ICU around 2:30 PM IST," the statement read.

Meanwhile, the mortal remains of the late singer will be brought back to Assam for the final rites, confirmed CM Sarma.

