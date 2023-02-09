Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

Pathaan's success finds mention in PM Narendra Modi's speech in Parliament: 'Theatres in Srinagar are running housefull'

While addressing Lok Sabha, PM Modi mentioned the revival of cinemas in Srinagar with houseful shows. Shah Rukh Khan fans claimed it is because of his latest blockbuster Pathaan.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 09, 2023, 07:16 AM IST

Pathaan's success finds mention in PM Narendra Modi's speech in Parliament: 'Theatres in Srinagar are running housefull'
PM Narendra Modi- A still from Pathaan
On Wednesday, PM Narendra Modi lauded the success of the latest Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan in Parliament. Without naming the film, Modi added how Pathaan has contributed towards a welcoming change in the cinema sector of Srinagar. Pathaan has broken several records and revived Bollywood with record-breaking collections. 
 
While addressing the changing scenario of Jammu and Kashmir, PM Modi said, "Srinagar ke andar barso baad cinema houseful dekhe gaye (After decades, cinemas of Srinagar went houseful)." SRK fan club took the portion of PM Modi's speech and shared it online celebrating the success of the film. SRK Universe captioned the video, "Theatres in #Srinagar are running HOUSEFULL after DECADES" says PM @narendramodi while talking about BLOCKBUSTER #Pathaan
 
Here's the video
 
Even before the release, it was reported that the wide release of Pathaan has helped to revive 25 single-screen cinemas, that were shut during the Lockdown, and was now being revived by Pathaan. Sources from Yash Raj Films state that the production house is encouraging theatres to reopen providing them with support as well. During the release of the film, PM Modi asked his ministers not to support the sabotage of the film and ensured the smooth release of Pathaan. 
 
Speaking about Pathaan's box office collection, Yesterday, Taran Adarsh reported that the film has officially become second-highest grossing Hindi film. He tweeted, "Pathaan will cross *lifetime biz* of #KGF2 #Hindi [2nd highest] today [Wed]… Big question: Will #Pathaan surpass #Baahubali2 #Hindi in the coming days?… [Week 2] Fri 13.50 cr, Sat 22.50 cr, Sun 27.50 cr, Mon 8.25 cr, Tue 7.50 cr. Total: ₹ 430.25 cr. #Hindi. #India biz. #Pathaan #Tamil + #Telugu [Week 2]: Fri 50 lacs, Sat 75 lacs, Sun 1 cr, Mon 30 lacs, Tue 25 lacs. Total: ₹ 15.95 cr. NOTE: #Pathaan #Hindi + #Tamil + #Telugu *combined* biz: ₹ 446.20 cr. #India biz. Nett BOC." Pathaan was released in cinemas on January 25. 
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul wedding: Diana Penty, Krishna Shroff, Anshula Kapoor arrive at Suniel Shetty's Khandala farmhouse
Avatar The Way of Water becomes second biggest Hollywood opener in India, check out top 5 films here
Meet Ishita Advani, Sidharth Malhotra's sister-in-law, who is as glamorous as Kiara Advani, see pics
5 winter adventure sports you must try in Manali
Jacqueline Fernandez shows how to dazzle in printed saree and embroidered blouse; see PICS
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Jewar Airport, IGI Airport distance to reduce with new road, Noida-Faridabad-Gurgaon connectivity to get boost
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.