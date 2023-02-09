Pathaan's success finds mention in PM Narendra Modi's speech in Parliament: 'Theatres in Srinagar are running housefull'

PM Narendra Modi- A still from Pathaan

On Wednesday, PM Narendra Modi lauded the success of the latest Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan in Parliament. Without naming the film, Modi added how Pathaan has contributed towards a welcoming change in the cinema sector of Srinagar. Pathaan has broken several records and revived Bollywood with record-breaking collections.

While addressing the changing scenario of Jammu and Kashmir, PM Modi said, "Srinagar ke andar barso baad cinema houseful dekhe gaye (After decades, cinemas of Srinagar went houseful)." SRK fan club took the portion of PM Modi's speech and shared it online celebrating the success of the film. SRK Universe captioned the video, "Theatres in #Srinagar are running HOUSEFULL after DECADES" says PM @narendramodi while talking about BLOCKBUSTER #Pathaan

Here's the video

Even before the release, it was reported that the wide release of Pathaan has helped to revive 25 single-screen cinemas, that were shut during the Lockdown, and was now being revived by Pathaan. Sources from Yash Raj Films state that the production house is encouraging theatres to reopen providing them with support as well. During the release of the film, PM Modi asked his ministers not to support the sabotage of the film and ensured the smooth release of Pathaan.