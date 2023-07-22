Headlines

PM Modi remembers singer Mukesh on his 100th birth anniversary, Neil Nitin Mukesh reacts: 'Truly humbled and honoured'

On celebrated singer Mukesh's 100th birth anniversary, PM Narendra Modi penned a special note remembering the singer, and the icon's grandson, Neil Nitin Mukesh reacted to the PM's special gesture.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 22, 2023, 10:26 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi penned a long note remembering maestro of melody Mukesh on his 100th birth anniversary on Saturday. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi wrote, “Remembering the maestro of melody, Mukesh, on his 100th birth anniversary. His timeless songs evoke a wide range of emotions and have left an indelible mark on Indian music. His golden voice and soul-stirring renditions will continue to enchant generations.”

Here's PM Modi's tweet

Mukesh's grandson, actor Neil Nitin Mukesh reacts to PM Modi's tweet, and shared his feeling on Twitter, and wrote, "Pranaam Hon. Prime Minister Sri @narendramodi  ji. Truly humbled & honoured by your magnanimity sir. This is indeed a proud moment for the entire Mukesh family. My father joins me in thanking you. This kind gesture of yours, on this special day, will be etched in our hearts forever." 

Here's Neil Nitin Mukesh's tweet

Mukesh Chand Mathur, fondly known by his stage name Mukesh, is regarded as one of the most well-known and esteemed playback vocalists in the Bollywood industry. Born on July 22, 1923 in Delhi, Mukesh launched his playback career in the 1940s and carved a niche for himself among many singing stalwarts of his time, with his soulful renditions. The song “Kai Baar Yuhi Dekha Hai” from the movie Rajnigandha (1973), among the many nominations and honours he received, earned him the National Film Award for Best Male Playback Singer. His musical association with the legendary music composers Naushad, Shankar Jaikishan and many more, produced numerous unforgettable melodies.

Mukesh tied knot with Saral Trivedi, the daughter of millionaire  Raichand Trivedi. Mukesh and Saral were compelled to elope because their marriage could not be consummated with Saral’s father’s approval. On July 22, 1946, they were wed in a Kandivali temple. Rita, the singer Nitin, Nalini (who passed away in 1978), Mohnish, and Namrata (Amrita) were the couple’s five children. Mukesh’s grandson is the actor Neil Nitin Mukesh, director Naman Nitin Mukesh.

(With inputs from ANI)

