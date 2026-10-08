PM Modi pays tribute to Nana Patekar, recalls his ‘unmistakable presence’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Nana Patekar after the veteran actor died at 75, remembering his versatility, memorable characters and outspoken personality.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed grief over the death of veteran actor Nana Patekar, who died on Thursday morning after suffering a cardiac arrest at his home in Goa. He was 75.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Modi remembered Patekar as an actor with a distinctive screen presence and praised his work across different kinds of roles.

"Few actors possessed the intensity, individuality and unmistakable presence that Shri Nana Patekar Ji had. He brought remarkable versatility and creativity to every role and gave us characters that will be remembered for generations. He was also admired for his frank and forthright views, never hesitating to express what he believed in."

‘His passing leaves a deep void’: PM Modi

The Prime Minister also highlighted Patekar's contribution to both Hindi and Marathi cinema and offered condolences to his family, friends and fans.

"Shri Nana Patekar's contribution to Hindi and Marathi cinema was immense. His passing leaves a deep void. My condolences to his family, friends and countless admirers. Om Shanti," he added.

Nana Patekar could not be revived despite 45 minutes of CPR

Patekar was found unconscious at his residence in Dona Paula, Goa, following a cardiac arrest. He was taken to Manipal Hospital, where doctors attempted to revive him.

Dr Shekhar Salkar, Chief of the Oncology Department at Manipal Hospital, told ANI that the actor underwent continuous CPR for around 45 minutes.

"Despite 45 minutes of continuous CPR, he could not be revived," Dr Shekhar Salkar, Chief of Oncology Department at Manipal Hospital told news agency ANI. "A medico-legal case (MLC) has been registered, and a post-mortem will be conducted."

A medico-legal case has been registered and the post-mortem will be carried out as part of the formalities following his death.

Goa CM Pramod Sawant recalls close bond with actor

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant also paid tribute to Patekar and remembered him as both a celebrated actor and a close friend.

Sawant described Patekar as one of Indian cinema's finest actors and also highlighted his work as a social worker. He said the actor had developed a strong connection with Goa over the years.

"I am with the family in this moment of grief," Sawant told NDTV.

Recalling their personal association, the Chief Minister said Patekar would personally contact him whenever he visited Goa.

"He was a good friend. Every time he would come to Goa, he would personally call me," Sawant said.