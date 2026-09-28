PM Modi pays tribute to Lata Mangeshkar on her birth anniversary: 'She adorned Bharatvarsha with melodious notes'

Considered one of the greatest and most respected singers in the country, Lata Mangeshkar sang songs in over a thousand films in over thirty-six Indian languages. The legendary singer was born on September 28, 1929 and died on February 6, 2022 at the age of 92.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid tributes to legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar on her birth anniversary, and said her contribution to the world of Indian music will remain memorable for generations to come. Mangeshkar was born on September 28, 1929 and died on February 6, 2022 at the age of 92.

Taking to his X account, Modi wrote in Hindi, "On her birth anniversary, I pay my humble respects to the revered Lata Didi, who illuminated the name of our nation across the world with her divine singing talent. She not only adorned and enriched Bharatvarsha with her melodious notes but also steadfastly encouraged every endeavor linked to the prosperity of the country. Her unparalleled contribution to the world of Indian music will remain memorable for ages to come."

Considered one of the greatest and most respected singers in the country, Lata Mangeshkar sang songs in over a thousand films in over thirty-six Indian languages. Nicknamed as The Nightingale of India, the singer was bestowed with India's highest civilian honour Bharat Ratna in 2001.

The legendary singer was also awarded Indian cinema's highest honour Dadasaheb Phalke award in 1989. She won National Film Award for Best Female Playback Singer thrice. She was the first recipient of the Filmfare Award for Best Female Playback Singer in 1959 and went on to win the Black Lady a total of seven times.

Lata's marvelous singing had also moved the former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru to tears. On January 27, 1963, the singer performed the patriotic song Aye Mere Watan Ke Logo in front of Nehru in Delhi. Written by Kavi Pradeep in honour of the Indian soldiers who died in the India-China War of 1962, the song's emotional rendition is said to have brought Pandit Nehru to tears.

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