PM Modi to inaugurate development projects worth over Rs 48,000 crore in Gujarat today

PM Modi mentions Article 370 film in his speech in Jammu, Yami Gautam reacts

DNA Explainer: What is MSP and how is it decided by Centre?

Kangana Ranaut slams Twinkle Khanna for comparing men with polythene bags: 'Nepo kids born with silver spoon...'

PM Modi mentions Article 370 film in his speech in Jammu, Yami Gautam reacts

Addressing people in Jammu, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "I have heard that a film on Article 370 is going to be released this week. It is a good thing as it will help people get correct information." Yami Gautam-starrer politicial thriller releases in theatres this Friday on February 23.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated: Feb 22, 2024, 06:10 AM IST

Uri helmer Aditya Dhar's upcoming movie Article 370, starring Yami Gautam and Priya Mani, received a mention by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a major public meeting in Jammu on Tuesday.

Addressing people from different parts of J&K, the Prime Minister referred to the film and said: "I have heard that a film on Article 370 is going to be released this week. It is a good thing as it will help people get correct information."

A political thriller, Article 370 is set against the backdrop of the abrogation of the constitutional provision that assured a special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Responding to PM Modi's praise, Yami took to X, and said: "It is an absolute honour to watch PM @narendramodi Ji talk about #Article370Movie. My team and I really hope that we all exceed your expectations in bringing this incredible story to the screen!"

Aditya Dhar, the film's producer and also Yami's husband, wrote: "What an absoulte honour! Really hope we have done justice to this incredible story! Thank you @narendramodi ji for your kind words!"

In Article 370, Yami steps into the shoes of an intelligence officer on a mission to safeguard the nation against looming threats.

Set against the backdrop of true events, the film offers audiences a gripping narrative woven with political intrigue, threats to national security, and pulse-pounding action sequences.

Directed by Aaditya Suhas Jambhale, Article 370, which is slated for release on February 23, has a stellar ensemble cast that includes Arun Govil, and Vaibhav Tatwawadi.

