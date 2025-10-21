PM Modi is 'deeply saddened' by Asrani's death, calls him 'gifted entertainer, truly versatile artist': 'He added...'

Veteran actor-comedian Asrani passed away on Monday after a prolonged illness. He was 84. His most famous movies included Sholay, Chupke Chupke, Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, Hera Pheri, Malamaal Weekly, and Dhamaal.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep sorrow over the demise of veteran actor Asrani, remembering his cinematic legacy that brought joy and laughter to millions. In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, “Deeply saddened by the passing of Shri Govardhan Asrani Ji. A gifted entertainer and a truly versatile artist, he entertained audiences across generations. He particularly added joy and laughter to countless lives through his unforgettable performances.”

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also paid homage to Asrani's contribution to Indian cinema, writing, "The demise of renowned actor Asrani Ji is deeply saddening. Asrani Ji contributed to Indian cinema throughout his life and carved a place in the hearts of millions by making people laugh. May God give strength to his family and admirers to bear this profound loss. Om Shanti."

Veteran actor-comedian Asrani passed away on Monday after a prolonged illness. He was 84. His last rites were performed at the Santacruz Crematorium, where family members gathered to bid him farewell. The late actor's manager, Babu Bhai Thiba, told ANI, "Asrani passed away today at 3 PM at Arogya Nidhi Hospital, Juhu. He is survived by his wife, sister, and nephew."

Condolences have been pouring in since the news of his death was confirmed. Fans remembered Asrani's iconic performances in famous movies including Sholay, Chupke Chupke, Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, Hera Pheri, Malamaal Weekly, and Dhamaal. Several celebrities such as Akshay Kumar, Kajol, Ayushmann Khurrana, Anupam Kher, and others offered heartfelt tributes to the late actor.

