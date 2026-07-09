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PM Modi's govt or BJP not behind Satluj removal from ZEE5, says Ravneet Bittu: 'Diljit Dosanjh only thinks about money'

After denying Centre's role in Satluj removal from OTT plaform ZEE5, Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu lashed out at Diljit Dosanjh. Bittu is the grandson of former Punjab Chief Minister Beant Singh, whose assassination is referenced in the controversial film based on Jaswant Singh Khalra.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jul 09, 2026, 05:43 PM IST

PM Modi's govt or BJP not behind Satluj removal from ZEE5, says Ravneet Bittu: 'Diljit Dosanjh only thinks about money'
Ravneet Singh Bittu and Diljit Dosanjh in Satluj
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Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu has weighed in on the controversy surrounding Satluj, accusing actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh of being motivated by money while dismissing allegations that the Centre pressured streaming platform ZEE5 to remove the film based on the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra. 

Speaking in Ludhiana to the reporters, Bittu said, "We should have understood that there was something fishy when Diljit Dosanjh said that the film would be available on the OTT platform for two-three days and then would be removed. If the government really intended to remove the film, why would it allow it to stream in the first place."

Questioning the reasons behind the film's abrupt removal, the Minister of State for Railways suggested it was a commercial decision rather than government intervention. “It seems that once they had earned the required money, they removed the film. The government has no control over OTT platforms." 

Bittu also took a personal swipe at Dosanjh over his choice of projects, saying, "Diljit Dosanjh only thinks about money. If he had any respect for the women in his family, such as his mother or sister, he would not have acted in the movie Chamkila."

The Union minister further criticised Satluj for what he called a one-sided portrayal of Punjab's militancy years. While maintaining that he was not opposed to films on the subject, Bittu argued that the sacrifices of police personnel had been ignored. “I am not against the movie, but a one-sided story should not be shown," he said, before challenging Dosanjh and director Honey Trehan to make a film on officers killed during the insurgency. "Will Diljit Dosanjh and Honey Trehan make a movie on the police officers who were assassinated during the 1984 era?"

Bittu's remarks come amid mounting row over Satluj, which disappeared from ZEE5 just two days after its release, fuelling speculation that the streaming platform had taken down the film under government pressure. The Union Minister also has a personal connection to the Diljit Dosanjh film. Bittu is the grandson of former Punjab Chief Minister Beant Singh, who governed the state from 1992 until he was assassinated in a suicide bomb attack in 1995. 

Beant led Punjab during the final phase of the militancy and is credited for backing an aggressive counter-insurgency campaign that helped restore normalcy, although the period remains contentious due to allegations of widespread human rights violations by security forces. Diljit Dosanjh's Satluj references the role of the Beant Singh government and the Punjab Police during that turbulent chapter in the state's history.

READ | OTT Releases This Week (July 6-12): Ikka, Peddi, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, latest Indian films, web series to watch

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