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Modi govt 12 years: Paresh Rawal calls it 'God's special blessing for our country'

On June 10, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will complete 4,399 consecutive days in office, surpassing the record of 4,398 consecutive days served by former PM Jawaharlal Nehru after India's first general election.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jun 09, 2026, 08:11 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Modi govt 12 years: Paresh Rawal calls it 'God's special blessing for our country'
PM Modi and Paresh Rawal
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Paresh Rawal has reacted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's political milestone of completing 12 years in office, describing his leadership as a blessing for the country as he becomes India's longest-serving continuously elected Prime Minister. On June 10, Prime Minister Modi will complete 4,399 consecutive days in office, surpassing the record of 4,398 consecutive days served by former PM Jawaharlal Nehru after India's first general election. The achievement marks a significant moment in the country's political history.

Speaking to ANI, Paresh expressed his admiration for the Prime Minister's leadership and vision. "This is our country's good fortune that we have him as a prime minister. It is God's will. I believe that this is God's special blessing for our country. For our citizens. In his leadership, There will be progress. He is man of progressive mind. There will be progress in the coming days as well," Rawal said.

Veteran actor Anupam Kher also described the occasion as a landmark moment for Indian democracy. "PM Modi is joining a new chapter in the history of democracy in India. As the Prime Minister who has served the country for the longest time, it is not only the capability of a person to be named as Prime Minister, but it is also the proof of the strength of the Indian democracy and the confidence of the people. It is not easy to maintain the support and confidence of the people in any democracy for such a long time," Kher told ANI.

Congratulating the Prime Minister on the achievement, Anupam added, "I would like to congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi on this historic achievement. His unwavering energy, administration, efficiency and dedication to the country are truly inspiring. Jay Hind."

READ | Who was Kumod Raney? Salman Khan breaks down at family friend's funeral; Helen, Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan also spotted

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