Trending#

China

Sushant Singh Rajput

coronavirus

lockdown

covid-19 cases in india

  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Bollywood


PM Modi acknowledges Subramanian Swamy's letter demanding CBI investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput death case

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote back to Subramanian Swamy, who had asked for CBI probe in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case


Sushant case: PM Modi acknowledges Subramanian Swamy's letter

, File Photo

Share

Written By

Edited By

Shaheen Irani

Source

DNA webdesk

Updated: Jul 25, 2020, 10:33 PM IST

Nearly a week after former Union Cabin Minister Dr. Subramanian Swamy wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging CBI investigation in actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, the PM acknowledged the letter. PM Modi has now written back to Swamy.

"I have received your letter of July 15, 2020," read the letter passed across from PM Modi. In the letter that Subramanian Swamy addressed to PM Modi, he stated learning from his sources that Sushant's death is being covered up as suicide. He stated that big names in Bollywood with the help of dons in Dubai are asking Mumbai Police to cover up the death and call it voluntary suicide.

Here's the reply:

The letter send by Subramanian Swamy read:

"You are well aware, I am sure, of the untimely death of film actor Mr. Sushant Singh Rajput. My associate in law, Mr. Ishkaran Bhandari, has done research on the circumstances of his alleged suicide that he is said to have committed. Although the Police is still investigating the circumstances after registering an FIR, I learn from my sources in Mumbai that many big names in the Bollywood film world with links to Dons in Dubai are seeking to ensure a cover-up is carried out by the Police so that voluntary suicide is concluded as the reson for the demise of Mr. Rajput."

"Since Maharashtra Government has many big wigs to share this view that Mr. Rajput be proved to have committed voluntary suicide, therefore, I am concerned that for public confidence Mumbai Police conducts a perceived impartial investigation."

"Therefore, I urge you as the Head of the Government of India, and with your known cornpassion for innocent people who are framed, that you may consider advising the Chief Minister of Mahrashtra directly or through the governor to agree a CBI enquiry. The Mumbai Police has already hands full with Conavirus Pandemic issues and maintaining law and order under the circumstances. Hence, this laborious duty of conducting this enquiry where public credibility is being strained, a CBI enquiry would be the only way to retain public confidence."

"I am sure that the Chief Minister of Maharashtra will agree to a CBI investigation upon such advice."

Apart from Subramanian Swamy, various celebrities like Kangana Ranaut, Shekhar Suman, BJP MP Roopa Ganguly, among fans of Sushant Singh Rajput, had demanded CBI investigation in the matter. While Kangana Ranaut and Shekhar Suman have spoken about gangeism, Roopa Ganguly has constantly claimed that Sushant's social media account is tampered with.