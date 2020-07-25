PM Modi acknowledges Subramanian Swamy's letter demanding CBI investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput death case

Nearly a week after former Union Cabin Minister Dr. Subramanian Swamy wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging CBI investigation in actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, the PM acknowledged the letter. PM Modi has now written back to Swamy.

"I have received your letter of July 15, 2020," read the letter passed across from PM Modi. In the letter that Subramanian Swamy addressed to PM Modi, he stated learning from his sources that Sushant's death is being covered up as suicide. He stated that big names in Bollywood with the help of dons in Dubai are asking Mumbai Police to cover up the death and call it voluntary suicide.

Here's the reply:

Dr Subramanian @Swamy39 had written letter dr 15th July 2020 to @narendramodi @PMOIndia on the mysterious death of Actor Sushant Singh Rajput & asked for CBI investigation, Now Namo by letter dt 20th July has acknowledged the letter pic.twitter.com/1updoiWQFq July 25, 2020

The letter send by Subramanian Swamy read:

"You are well aware, I am sure, of the untimely death of film actor Mr. Sushant Singh Rajput. My associate in law, Mr. Ishkaran Bhandari, has done research on the circumstances of his alleged suicide that he is said to have committed. Although the Police is still investigating the circumstances after registering an FIR, I learn from my sources in Mumbai that many big names in the Bollywood film world with links to Dons in Dubai are seeking to ensure a cover-up is carried out by the Police so that voluntary suicide is concluded as the reson for the demise of Mr. Rajput."

"Since Maharashtra Government has many big wigs to share this view that Mr. Rajput be proved to have committed voluntary suicide, therefore, I am concerned that for public confidence Mumbai Police conducts a perceived impartial investigation."

"Therefore, I urge you as the Head of the Government of India, and with your known cornpassion for innocent people who are framed, that you may consider advising the Chief Minister of Mahrashtra directly or through the governor to agree a CBI enquiry. The Mumbai Police has already hands full with Conavirus Pandemic issues and maintaining law and order under the circumstances. Hence, this laborious duty of conducting this enquiry where public credibility is being strained, a CBI enquiry would be the only way to retain public confidence."

"I am sure that the Chief Minister of Maharashtra will agree to a CBI investigation upon such advice."

Senior BJP MP, Dr @Swamy39 jee writes letter to PM Modi urging for CBI investigation for full & Transparent Justice to Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death... pic.twitter.com/F7ZxwQkN6o — Dharma (@Dharma2X) July 15, 2020

Apart from Subramanian Swamy, various celebrities like Kangana Ranaut, Shekhar Suman, BJP MP Roopa Ganguly, among fans of Sushant Singh Rajput, had demanded CBI investigation in the matter. While Kangana Ranaut and Shekhar Suman have spoken about gangeism, Roopa Ganguly has constantly claimed that Sushant's social media account is tampered with.