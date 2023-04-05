Search icon
'Please marry him....': Netizens react after Sushmita Sen gives 'kisses' and works out with ex Rohman Shawl

Fans got happy to see Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl working out together in the video posted by the actress.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 05, 2023, 01:47 PM IST

Credit: Sushmita Sen/Instagram

Sushmita Sen is gradually recovering from her heart condition and embracing the daily routine at her own pace. Taking to Instagram, the former Miss Universe dropped a workout video where she was accompanied by younger daughter Alisha and former boyfriend Rohman Shawl.

Sushmita's caption read, "Will is the only way" #36days. Now allowed more training!!! I leave to shoot for AARYA in Jaipur shortly...and here are my loved ones, keeping me company & helping me get back in the zone!!! Kisses Alisah Shona & @rohmanshawl... I love you guys!!! #duggadugga"

Netizens assumed that Rohman and Sushmita are back now, one of them wrote, "Oh u guys are back..it really did put a smile on my face..u both are just so lovely together...just stay this way..it suits u both .much love.." The second one said, "accha laga rohman sir ke sath." The third one said, "Glad to see them together once again." The fourth one said, "Please marry him just a love kinda word." 

Sushmita suffered a cardiac arrest in February and following that she has undergone angioplasty. The Aarya actor informed her fans through social media that she was diagnosed with a 95 percent blockage in the main artery. Since then, the actor has been updating with her health details on Instagram. In one of her live sessions, Sushmita requested the younger generation to get their hearts checked at regular intervals. Fans have always found the actor inspiring for her unconventional personal and professional choices.

"So inspiring!!! May you live a long and healthy life. We need more ppl like you Sushmita. You cast rays of hope to ppl like me who know something is wrong on the inside, but doctor's don't believe me and won`t give me that 1 test to clear my mind. We can only hope for the best. And I hope the best for everyone out there. Take care and God bless you always," wrote a fan.

Another fan commented, "Dedication at its best." Reacting to Sushmita's post, Rohman Shawl wrote in her post, "Thank you teacher @sushmitasen47."As Sushmita has mentioned in her post, she is gearing up for the shoot of the series Aarya Season 3. Meanwhile, she completed the dubbing for Taali. The series is based on the life of transgender Shreegauri Sawant. Born as Ganesh and raised in Pune, Shreegauri Sawant is a transgender activist from Mumbai.

She was one of the petitioners in the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) case of 2013, in connection with which the Supreme Court recognised a transgender person as the third gender. The landmark verdict in the case was delivered in 2014. The upcoming biopic will shed light on the inspiring life of Shreegauri Sawant -- her childhood, transition, and her eventual contribution to revolutionising the transgender movement in India. (With inputs from ANI)

