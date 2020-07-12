'Please don't react to such rumours', says Esha Deol after reports claim Hema Malini has tested positive for COVID-19

Esha Deol has gone on to slam news portals for a 'rumour' started on her mother Hema Malini. The reports claimed that Hema was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai after she tested positive for coronavirus. Esha Deol asked people not to believe the news.

Taking to Twitter, she shared that Hema Malini is fit and fine."My mother @dreamgirlhema is fit & fine! The news regarding her health is absolutely fake so please don’t react to such rumours! Thanks to everyone for their love & concern," wrote Esha.

Here's her tweet:

My mother @dreamgirlhema is fit & fine ! The news regarding her health is absolutely fake so please don’t react to such rumours! Thanks to everyone for their love & concern . — Esha Deol (@Esha_Deol) July 12, 2020

Hema Malini also shared a video of herself. She said that she is fine. "Dear All, Thank you so much for showing your concern. I am absolutely fine with the blessing of Lord Krishna. Radhey Radhey. You all stay home, stay safe," shared the actress alongside a video on Instagram.

Take a look:

Rumours about Hema Malini being hospitalized began after megastar Amitabh Bachchan had been admitted to Nanavati hospital in Mumbai. The actor had confirmed he tested COVID-19 positive. His son Abhishek also confirmed the news after some time. The latest update is that Amitabh's daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan have also been tested coronavirus positive.