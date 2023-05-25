'Please arrest him for...': Salman Khan's new bearded look in Abu Dhabi stuns netizens, photo goes viral

Salman Khan posing in Abu Dhabi

Salman Khan is surprising his fans and how. The actor is looking younger, day by day, and he is ageing in reverse. On Thursday, the actor dropped a photo from Abu Dhabi, and his fans are convinced that Salman is getting hotter with each passing day. Salman is currently in Dubai for IIFA 2023, and the actor shared a photo of himself.

Salman gave high dapper vibes with his anchor beard, maroon shirt, black pant and matching eyewear. Salman shared the picture on his Instagram and wrote, "IIFA Abu Dhabi #IIFA2023 @iifa."

Here's the post

Soon after Salman shared the photo, it spread like wildfire, and netizens are going gaga over his new look. Azma Fallah wrote, "Please arrest him for making all the girls Mad in love." A fan called him, "Robert Downie Khan." Another fan wrote, "The most handsome and alluring man ever! Nazar naa lage!! Touchwood!" Karanveer Mehra called him, "Salman Benjamin Button Khan." An internet user wrote, "This look is just incredible! You're looking too nifty and handsome, my love!" Another internet user wrote, "Salman khan ismein bhut duble lag rahe hai." A netizen wrote, "Wallah @beingsalmankhan bhaijaan looking Dapper in new beardo style."

Earlier in the day, the actor was seen treating his little fan with a warm hug at the airport, and fans can’t stop praising the actor for his heartwarming gesture. On Thursday, Viral Bhayani took to his Instagram and shared the video of Salman Khan leaving from Mumbai airport. What caught the attention of the fans was his heartwarming gesture toward a little fan. The actor was seen stopping to shake hands with a young fan, however, the fan just ran into him for a hug and The Dabangg actor treated him with a warm hug and had a big smile on his face. Shera, the bodyguard of the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor was seen standing behind the actor and looking at the child. He then escorted Salman Khan inside the airport.

On the work front, Salman was last seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. He will next be seen in the much-awaited actioner, Tiger 3. The film will release in Diwali 2023.