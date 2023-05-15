Search icon
Planner of Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's engagement talks about their cute bond: 'She is moony eyed around him'

Vandana Mohan, who was the event planner for Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra's engagement, has shared a cute note about their bond.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 15, 2023, 03:05 PM IST

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha at their engagement

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got engaged on Saturday evening in Delhi. The actress and the politician, who had remained tight-lipped about the relationship, finally went public with their pictures on Saturday night. On Monday, the planner of the engagement function, Vandana Mohan, shared some cute anecdotes about their bond and equation with each other.

Vandana, founder of Wedding Design Company, was the person responsible for the planning and execution of the engagement function held on Saturday at Delhi’s Kapurthala House. On Monday, she shared a cute picture of the couple on her Instagram and wrote a long note about her experience of working with them. “It’s official! These two amazingly warm and wonderful people are engaged. They are Public figures, which comes with its own perceptions and I was no different, I guess till I interacted with them.”

Elaborating on their bond, Vandana further wrote, “A politician and an actor! They are hardworking, inclusive and extremely responsive, generous and loving people. It was so easy to be around them, have so many chats, exchange of ideas. They truly feed off each other. It’s the small things that stand out. He is so indulgent and gentle with her. She is moony eyed around him...You can see the connection. It is LOV.”

The event planner concluded her note with gratitude to the couple for making her and her company a part of their life journey and including them in their ‘circle of trust’.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got engaged on Saturday evening at New Delhi’s Kapurthala House. The engagement was attended by political bigwigs including Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, both of whom are Raghav’s colleagues in the Aam Aadmi Party. The guest list also included Parineeti’s cousins, actors Priyanka Chopra and Mannara Chopra.

