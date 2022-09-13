Plan A Plan B: Riteish Deshmukh, Tamannaah Bhatia starrer revolves around wedding planner and divorce lawyer

Credit: Riteish Deshmukh/Instagram

What happens when a woman who does the matchmaking, falls for a man who handles divorces? Can opposites attract? Well, to get the answers, you will have to wait until Riteish Deshmukh and Tamannaah Bhatia starrer streams on Netflix, but for now, look at the fun trailer of their new film, unveiled on Tuesday.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the Bahubali actor treated fans with the trailer of her new show. Sharing the video, Tamannaah wrote, "Can these two complete opposites - a matchmaker & a divorce lawyer - look past their differences? Stream the quirkiest romance of the year, Plan A Plan B on 30th September, only on @netflix_in."

Plan A Plan B showcases the story of a wedding planner Nirali Vora (played by Tamannah Bhatia) and a divorce lawyer Kaustubh Choughale (played by Riteish) who falls in love despite having opposite opinion on love. The film is all about marriages, divorces, swipe rights and everything in between. Talking about the making of the film, Shashanka Ghosh shared, "In life, plans get made. Then something happens and the best-laid plans go haywire- and that`s exactly how this unique story came to life. The script came to me from the writer Rajat Arora, and the moment I read it, I was instantly excited to work on this theme. Making Plan A Plan B with Riteish, Tamannaah and Poonam Ji has been such a fun experience and their infectious energy and chemistry have translated in every shot of the film. This film is a sweet romantic comedy that is lighthearted and fun and we hope Netflix audiences will enjoy it."

Speaking about his experience of writing the film, Rajat Arora said, "Plan A Plan B is a quirky romance that will win your hearts. It is the classic story about 'do opposites attract' but is depicted in a spirited new way that we hope will be a solid entertainer. Shashanka`s direction has brought a vivacious energy into the script and it has been a great journey making the film. " Tamannaah Bhatia, playing the role of a matchmaker said, "This movie has been a wild ride. Whether it is working with Netflix, the entire cast, or being directed by Shashanka sir, Plan A Plan B has been a memorable journey. It is a dynamic movie that will appeal to every type of audience and I can`t wait for its launch on Netflix!"

Riteish Deshmukh also shared about his experience, "I have always had a soft corner for the comedy genre and Plan A Plan B was yet another memorable experience for me.

It is important to work with a team that approaches this genre with a twist and makes it refreshing for the audiences and Plan A Plan B has definitely been one such project for me. We have made this film with a lot of love and we cannot wait for Netflix viewers around the world to enjoy it with us!" Starring Riteish Deshmukh, Tamannaah Bhatia, Poonam Dhillon and Kusha Kapila, Plan A Plan B is produced by Rajat Arora (Funk Your Blues Entertainment Pvt Ltd), Trilok Malhotra and K R Harish (India Stories Media & Entertainment Pvt Ltd) and directed by Shashanka Ghosh.The film is set to stream on Netflix from September 30, 2022.Meanwhile, Riteish will also be seen in an upcoming horror comedy film `Kakuda` alongside Sonakshi Sinha and Saqib Saleem.

He also has `Mr Mummy` a comedy film alongside Genelia Deshmukh and `100%` alongside John Abraham, Nora Fatehi and Shehnaaz Gill.`Tamannaah, on the other hand, will be next seen in Madhur Bhandarkar`s next `Babli Bouncer`, which is all set to stream on Disney+ Hotstar on September 23, 2022. (With inputs from ANI)