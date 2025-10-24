Piyush Pandey death: Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Hansal Mehta, Smriti Irani pay emotional tributes to legendary adman

Piyush Pandey gave memorable ads for brands such as Cadbury's Asli Swaad Zindagi ka, Fevicol's Yeh Fevicol ka Jod Hai, Tutega Nahi and the famous political slogan Abki Baar, Modi Sarkaar.

Prominent film and TV industry figures, including Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Hansal Mehta, Smriti Irani, Vivek Oberoi, and others, paid tributes to veteran ad-filmmaker Piyush Pandey, remembering him as a "creative genius" and "one of India’s finest storytellers". Pandey, one of India's most celebrated advertising minds died on Friday morning at a private hospital in Mumbai. The 70-year-old was undergoing treatment for the last few days after complaining of respiratory complications.

Shah Rukh Khan wrote on his X account, "Working and being around Piyush Pandey always felt effortless and fun. Was an honour being part of the pure magic he created. He carried his genius so lightly and revolutionised the ad industry in India. Rest in Peace my friend. Will miss you lots." "A creative genius...a most amiable friend, and guide...has left us...No words to express our grief... Piyush Pandey , passed away this morning. The creative works left behind by him shall ever be an eternal emblem of his immeasurable creativity," Amitabh Bachchan penned on his official blog.

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta remembered him in a heartfelt tribute, "Fevicol ka jod toot gaya. The ad world lost its glue today. Go well Piyush Pandey." Actor-politician Smriti Irani said, "Piyush Pandey wasn’t just an ad man — he was one of India’s finest storytellers. He taught us that emotion is the truest language of creativity. His words made brands human, and ideas immortal. Farewell to a legend who made us feel, think, and smile."

Vivek Oberoi shared, "From 'Daag acche hai’ to ‘Har ghar kuch kehta hai'. These were never mere slogans—they were a perspective, a way to live life with an open heart. That is the true, lasting magic of Piyush Pandey Ji. Now that you are taking your curtain call, we would all like to thank you for making TV time fun and enriching at the same time."

October 24, 2025

From 'दाग अच्छे हैं' to 'हर घर कुछ कहता है'. These were never mere slogans—they were a perspective, a way to live life with an open heart.



That is the true, lasting magic of Piyush Pandey Ji. Now that you are taking your curtain call, we would all like to thank you for making TV…

Fevicol ka jod toot gaya. The ad world lost its glue today. Go well Piyush Pandey.

Piyush Pandey wasn't just an ad man — he was one of India's finest storytellers . He taught us that emotion is the truest language of creativity. His words made brands human, and ideas immortal. Farewell to a legend who made us feel, think, and smile.

Pandey gave memorable ads for brands such as Cadbury's Asli Swaad Zindagi ka, Fevicol's Yeh Fevicol ka Jod Hai, Tutega Nahi and the famous political slogan Abki Baar, Modi Sarkaar. Honoured with the Padma Shri in 2016 and the Legend Award at the London International Awards in 2024, Pandey made history in 2004 as the first Asian to chair the Cannes Lions jury.

The Jaipur-born ad-filmmaker made his acting debut with filmmaker Shoojit Sircar's acclaimed 2013 film Madras Cafe. In the John Abraham-led movie, Pandey played a minor role of the cabinet secretary of India. Quizmaster Siddhartha Basu, who also featured in the movie, shared a still from the film and wrote, "Fellow Stephanian and blockmate, Piyush Pandey gave Indian ads a desi heart — from Mile Sur & Fevicol to Incredible India. The Ummeed se Dugna campaign for KBC 2 was his. A joy to share the frame with him in Madras Cafe. He rose with heart, wit & warmth - and left a lasting legacy."

