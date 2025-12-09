Piyush Mishra makes BIG statement on Ranbir Kapoor, calls him 'nanga besharam aadmi': 'That guy is...'

Heaping praises on Ranbir Kapoor, Piyush Mishra complimented the Animal star for not carrying the weight of his family's legacy.

Famous actor, singer, lyricist Piyush Mishra has worked with Ranbir Kapoor in the musical dramas Rockstar (2011) and Tamasha (2015). Both the films were directed by Imtiaz Ali, and the scenes featuring both the actors became quite famous. Now, in his latest interview, the Gangs of Wasseypur actor has shared his experience of working with the Animal star.

Talking to The Lallantop, Piyush complimented Ranbir for not carrying the weight of his family's legacy. The 63-year-old actor said, "That guy is something else. Itna nanga besharam aadmi maine aaj tak nahi dekha (I have never seen someone so unbothered and free). He comes from such a long, long legacy – his father, his grandfather, his great-grandfather, all the way back to Prithviraj Kapoor. But none of that burdens him. Not even 1%."

This isn't the first time that Piyush has heaped praises on Ranbir. Last month, the Gulaal actor slammed the Bollywood actor for their excessive entourages and tantrums, but categorically stated that Ranbir has no tantrum. Talking to Curly Tales, Mishra said, "Ajeeb sa stardom hai Bollywood actors ka (There’s a strange kind of stardom that Bollywood actors have). They have a lot of hang-ups. The actors have such a long entourage, 8-9 people will come with them, along with 12-14 bodyguards."

"Kya zarurat hai? Akeli jaan ho, aapko kaun maarne araha hai? Ek insaan drink karne ke liye hai, ek drink karane ke liye hai, ek baal banane ke liye aur ek make-up karne ke liye hai. Kya zarurat hai dusron pe itna bhoj daalne ki? (What’s the need? You're just one person, who is coming to kill you? One person is there to give you water, another to make you drink it, one to do your hair and one to do your make-up. Why put such a burden on others). Par Ranbir ghazab hai. He doesn’t have any tantrums despite knowing he’s such a big star. He has no hang-ups. He is my favourite actor."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Piyush Mishra will be seen next in the comedy Rahu Ketu slated to release in the cinemas on January 16, 2026. The Vipul Vig directorial also features Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Shalini Panday, Chunky Panday, Amit Sial, Manu Rishi Chadda, and Sumit Gulati.

