Piyush Mishra calls it 'unfortunate' that theatre artists need Bollywood to get recognition

File Photo

The Gangs of Wasseypur actor Piyush Mishra, who is all set to launch his book Tumhari Aukat Kya Hai, never fails to talk about his true love- theatre, movies, and music. In his recent interview, the actor talked about Bollywood and its current situation in comparison to South cinema.

He also opened up on if actors like him still need support to get recognition in the Hindi film industry. He stated that South filmmakers have original ideas. While speaking to the Hindustan Times, he stated, “It is very clear they are better than us, they are more innovative and passionate (than Bollywood). It is not a cakewalk to make pull-off blockbusters like PS-1 (2022) and the Baahubali franchise. And to do so, one needs convincing setup, convincing script, convincing music along with skilled actors.”

He further mentioned, “Bollywood too has renowned artists but this industry lacks innovation. All the formulas are failing here like we clearly saw last year. Bollywood will eventually rely on research (to make meaningful cinema). Research karna inki majboori bann jayegi.”

He also stated that Bollywood will take time for the Hindi film industry to reach the level set by the south film industry. He said, “it is unfortunate but cannot deny the fact that theatre artists do need the support of Bollywood to make a name of their own. Aisa hi hota hai. Mujhe bhi theatre mein 20 saal kaam karne ke baad fully recognise hone ke liye Bollywood join karna pada. People do cinema for money and glamour.”

“There is rarely a person like Anurag Kashyap who solely makes cinema for passion without caring about box-office numbers. However, the rest of them do it for money and why should not they? Commercial cinema is an art made for commerce. Usme paisa lagta hai- paisa aane ke ummeed bhi hoti hai. Theatre mein paisa nahi lagta. Theatre is not an industry but cinema (Bollywood) is,” he concluded.