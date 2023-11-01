Pippa trailer: Ishaan Khatter's Balram Singh uses 'pippa' to free East Pakistan, war drama to release directly on OTT

Also starring Mrunal Thakur and Priyanshu Painyuli in the leading roles, the 1971 war drama Pippa will start streaming on Prime Video from November 10.

The streaming platorm Prime Video released the trailer of period war drama Pippa, starring Ishaan Khatter, Mrunal Thakur, and Priyanshu Painyuli, on Wednesday. Set during the 1971 Indo-Pak war, the film is a thrilling narrative of a landmark moment in history - the Battle of Garibpur, which was pivotal in Bangladesh’s struggle for independence.

Pippa gets its name from the amphibious war tank called the PT-76 (Palavushi Tanka), which was popularly known as "Pippa", akin to an empty tin of ghee that smoothly floats on water. This wartime saga narrates a story of patriotism and heroism, and traces the coming of age of Captain Balram Mehta (Ishaan) of India's 45 Cavalry Tank Squadron. Together, Balram Mehta and the Indian Armed Forces exemplify valour and courage, in a war for the liberation of another country, and redefine what it means to be a hero.

The trailer takes us back in time, when India fought the Battle of Garibpur, on the eastern front. Captain Balram Singh Mehta assumed command over the squadron after their leader fell during the mission. Along with his siblings (Mrunal Thakur and Priyanshu Painyuli), he was on the frontlines of the war and was instrumental in India’s quest for victory.

Produced by Ronnie Screwvala under the banner of RSVP and Siddharth Roy Kapur’s Roy Kapur Films, Pippa is directed by Raja Krishna Menon. Based on the book The Burning Chaffees by Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta, the film is written by Menon, Tanmay Mohan, and Ravinder Randhawa. The soul-stirring music by maestro A.R. Rahman provides an atmospheric backdrop to this story of patriotism and sacrifice.

Director Raja Krishna Menon shared, “When I read Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta’s book The Burning Chaffees, I was absolutely certain that this inspiring and lesser-known story of triumph, needed to be shared with the world. I believe we have been able to create an apt tribute to our armed forces, by bringing to life this story that is hidden in the annals of our rich history.

Ronnie Screwvala added, "Pippa is more than a wartime movie for me; it is a salute to the Indian brave hearts whose courage, fearlessness, and patriotism are the reason why India continues to remain a strong and powerful nation today."

Siddharth Roy Kapur stated, "Pippa is a fascinating account of the Indo-Pak war of 1971 that led to Bangladesh’s liberation, told through the eyes of Brigadier Balram Mehta. Ishaan, Mrunal, Priyanshu and Soni have essayed their characters flawlessly, and we believe that audiences will be deeply moved by this remarkable story of an entire family on the frontlines of a war."

Pippa is set to premiere exclusively on Prime Video in India and across more than 240 countries and territories worldwide on November 10.

