Headlines

Meet 'India's wine king' who quit his job in US to build Rs 3,949 crore company, he is from...

Optical illusion: Can you spot hidden numbers in this picture? genius challenge!

World Cup 2023: Quinton de Kock surpasses Jacques Kallis to achieve massive feat during SA vs NZ clash

Viral video hints Salman Khan refused to walk the ramp at Jio World Plaza launch, Reddit thinks he declined because...

YouTube launches global effort to crack down on users with ad blockers

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Optical illusion: Can you spot hidden numbers in this picture? genius challenge!

World Cup 2023: Quinton de Kock surpasses Jacques Kallis to achieve massive feat during SA vs NZ clash

Viral video hints Salman Khan refused to walk the ramp at Jio World Plaza launch, Reddit thinks he declined because...

Top winter dandruff remedies

7 health benefits of golden grain

7 countries with longest work weeks

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kirti Kulhari, Tejasswi Prakash, other celebs stun at event in Mumbai

Viral photos of the day: Richa Chadha, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora look stunning in casuals

In pics: Step inside Bigg Boss 17’s ‘aalishaan, shaandaar’ house with new therapy and phone rooms, all-new theme

ALERT: What is SIM swapping scam and how to protect yourself

Baghel has only 40 days left as a chief minister, says BJP's former CM Chhattisgarh Raman Singh

Kerala blast: Security heightened around churches, metro stations and other public places in Delhi

Pippa trailer: Ishaan Khatter's Balram Singh uses 'pippa' to free East Pakistan, war drama to release directly on OTT

Tejas vs 12th Fail box office collection day 5: Kangana film sees steep decline, Vikrant-starrer maintains strong grip

Thangalaan teaser: Vikram rips cobra with bare hands, fights for tribals in blood-soaked war saga; know its KGF connect

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Pippa trailer: Ishaan Khatter's Balram Singh uses 'pippa' to free East Pakistan, war drama to release directly on OTT

Also starring Mrunal Thakur and Priyanshu Painyuli in the leading roles, the 1971 war drama Pippa will start streaming on Prime Video from November 10.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 01, 2023, 02:56 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The streaming platorm Prime Video released the trailer of period war drama Pippa, starring Ishaan Khatter, Mrunal Thakur, and Priyanshu Painyuli, on Wednesday. Set during the 1971 Indo-Pak war, the film is a thrilling narrative of a landmark moment in history - the Battle of Garibpur, which was pivotal in Bangladesh’s struggle for independence.

Pippa gets its name from the amphibious war tank called the PT-76 (Palavushi Tanka), which was popularly known as "Pippa", akin to an empty tin of ghee that smoothly floats on water.  This wartime saga narrates a story of patriotism and heroism, and traces the coming of age of Captain Balram Mehta (Ishaan) of India's 45 Cavalry Tank Squadron. Together, Balram Mehta and the Indian Armed Forces exemplify valour and courage, in a war for the liberation of another country, and redefine what it means to be a hero. 

The trailer takes us back in time, when India fought the Battle of Garibpur, on the eastern front. Captain Balram Singh Mehta assumed command over the squadron after their leader fell during the mission. Along with his siblings (Mrunal Thakur and Priyanshu Painyuli), he was on the frontlines of the war and was instrumental in India’s quest for victory.

Produced by Ronnie Screwvala under the banner of RSVP and Siddharth Roy Kapur’s Roy Kapur Films, Pippa is directed by Raja Krishna Menon. Based on the book The Burning Chaffees by Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta, the film is written by Menon, Tanmay Mohan, and Ravinder Randhawa. The soul-stirring music by maestro A.R. Rahman provides an atmospheric backdrop to this story of patriotism and sacrifice.

Director Raja Krishna Menon shared, “When I read Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta’s book The Burning Chaffees, I was absolutely certain that this inspiring and lesser-known story of triumph, needed to be shared with the world. I believe we have been able to create an apt tribute to our armed forces, by bringing to life this story that is hidden in the annals of our rich history. 

Ronnie Screwvala added, "Pippa is more than a wartime movie for me; it is a salute to the Indian brave hearts whose courage, fearlessness, and patriotism are the reason why India continues to remain a strong and powerful nation today."

Siddharth Roy Kapur stated, "Pippa is a fascinating account of the Indo-Pak war of 1971 that led to Bangladesh’s liberation, told through the eyes of Brigadier Balram Mehta. Ishaan, Mrunal, Priyanshu and Soni have essayed their characters flawlessly, and we believe that audiences will be deeply moved by this remarkable story of an entire family on the frontlines of a war."

Pippa is set to premiere exclusively on Prime Video in India and across more than 240 countries and territories worldwide on November 10.

This film, alleged by many to be a Hollywood rip-off, won 13 Filmfare Awards - a record which still remains unbroken

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

UPSC Recruitment 2023: New vacancies announced for 46 Assistant Director and other posts at upsc.gov.in

Viral video hints Salman Khan refused to walk the ramp at Jio World Plaza launch, Reddit thinks he declined because...

Mukesh Ambani death threat: Sender increases ransom demand to Rs 400 crore

Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi radiate love, Chiranjeevi blesses couple, photos from Haldi celebration go viral

Navi Mumbai airport update: Adani has invested over Rs 8000 crore so far, first of four terminals to open in…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kirti Kulhari, Tejasswi Prakash, other celebs stun at event in Mumbai

Viral photos of the day: Richa Chadha, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora look stunning in casuals

In pics: Step inside Bigg Boss 17’s ‘aalishaan, shaandaar’ house with new therapy and phone rooms, all-new theme

Viral photo of the Day: Adah Sharma looks mesmerising in yellow saree, Kareena Kapoor goes out with Taimur and Jeh

In pics: Kangana Ranaut enjoys garba night, interacts with fans in Ahmedabad as she promotes Tejas

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE