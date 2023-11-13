Pippa makers apologise after AR Rahman’s rendition of Karar Oi Louho Kopat draws flak: ‘Our intent was to...’

Pippa makers issue an apology after AR Rahman's rendition of Karar Oi Louho Kopat draws flak.

Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman recently got into a controversy for a song in Ishaan Khatter and Mrunal Thakur-starrer Pippa. The singer and composer made a rendition of Bengali poet Nazrul Islam’s patriotic song Karar Oi Louho Kopat for the war drama. However, it drew flak after netizens disliked it. Now, the makers have released a statement for the same.

On Monday, Roy Kapur Films took to their official Instagram handle and shared a statement revolving around the controversy of AR Rahman’s rendition of Nazrul Islam’s patriotic song Karar Oi Louho Kopat in Pippa.

The statement read, “In light of the current discourse surrounding the song ‘Karar Oi Louho Kopat’ the producers, director, and music composer of the film Pippa wish to clarify that our rendition of the song is a sincere artistic interpretation, embarked upon only after securing the necessary adaptation rights from the estate of the Late Mr. Kazi Nazrul Islam.”

The statement further added, “We approached the making of this song by faithfully following both the letter and the spirit of the license agreement for the lyrics, as duly signed with the Late Mrs. Kalyani Kazi and witnessed by Mr. Anirban Kazi.”

The makers further apologized for hurting sentiments in the statement and said, “Our intent was to pay homage to the cultural significance of the song while adhering to the terms set forth in our agreement, which permitted us to use the lyrics with a new composition. We understand the emotional attachment that audiences may have to the original composition, and while all art is inherently subjective if our interpretation has hurt sentiments or caused unintended distress, we offer our sincere apologies.”

About Pippa

The war drama Pippa, helmed by Raja Krishna Menon, and produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Siddharth Roy Kapur stars stars Ishaan Khatter, Mrunal Thakur, Priyanshu Painyuli, and Soni Razdan. The film is based on the life of Captain Balram Singh Mehta of India’s 45 Cavalry regiment. It released direct-to-OTT on November 10 on Amazon Prime Video.