Pinkie Roshan, the wife of filmmaker Rakesh Roshan and the mother of Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan prefers to keep a low profile, but her social media game is strong. Despite staying away from the spotlight, she is quite active on social media, where she often shares adorable and heartfelt posts about her family, especially her son Hrithik. In her latest post, she shared a thrilling experience - her first-ever bike ride.

In a video posted on Thursday, she's seen riding in style, wearing a chic white floral co-ord set, safely seated between two individuals. What's more inspiring is that she faced her fears head-on to take the ride, as she revealed in a heartfelt note accompanying the post. “'First ever BIKE RIDE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! We have Options. We have choices…Just Do It. IT STARTED WITH FEAR ….TOO MUCH FEAR…Within seconds it vanished…DARR KE AAGE JEET HAI,” read the caption.

The post quickly went viral, garnering a flood of likes and comments. But what caught major attention was Pinkie's husband, Rakesh Roshan's playful comment where he suggested she take her new skill to the next level. He commented, "Now learn it, will be the best way to travel in this congested atmosphere." On the other hand, her son Hrithik Roshan couldn't contain his surprise, and responded with a hilarious "What!!! Hahahahah".

Besides this, Pinkie frequently expresses her love and pride for her son, Hrithik, showcasing the special bond they share. Earlier this year, she celebrated her son Hrithik Roshan's 51st birthday with a touching post. She shared a childhood photo of Hrithik and a still from his upcoming film Fighter, highlighting his remarkable journey.

Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan was last seen in Siddharth Anand's action-packed film Fighter, alongside Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor. Next, he will reprise his role in the blockbuster film War in its upcoming sequel, slated to release this year. The spy thriller promises to be even more thrilling, with Jr NTR joining the cast as the antagonist.