Actress-turned-politician Jaya Bachchan has been making headlines after she slammed Akshay Kumar's film Toilet Ek Prem Katha. She criticised Akshay Kumar-starrer and called it a 'flop film.' She also said that she would never watch such a film.

At the She Conclave organized by India TV, when the host asked Jaya Bachchan about films based on government campaigns like Toilet Ek Prem Katha, she responded sharply. She said, "Just look at the name, I’d never go to watch such movies myself. Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, is that even a name? Is that even a title?"

She also labeled the Akshay Kumar-starrer a "flop film," and asked the audience if they would watch a movie with such a title. When a few people raised their hands, Bachchan remarked, "Among so many people, hardly four want to watch the film; it's very sad. Yeh toh flop hai (It is a flop)."

Meanwhile, netizens are reacting to her statement, one of them wrote, "Piku movie, is completely based on Amitabh's potty only." The second person replied, "Piku was a big hit. That's why jaya didn't say anything about it." The third one commented, "Rightly said and the name should have been 'Potty - Ek Baap Beti ki Katha'"

The fourth one commented, "A political person who doesn’t understand public issues need to be pulled down for making such statements…… shows their lack of empathy and hence inability to tackle public grievances! Then y make them a 'public serving figure'?"

Made on a budget of Rs 75 crore, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha was a massive commercial success. The film earned Rs 135 crore net in India and grossed Rs 315 crore worldwide. Directed by Shree Narayan Singh, it also starred Divyenndu, Anupam Kher, Sudhir Pandey, Rajesh Sharma, Ayesha Raza Mishra, and Shubha Khote in supporting roles.

Meanwhile, Jaya Bachchan was last seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani in 2023. The romantic drama, which grossed Rs 350 crore at the global box office, also featured Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, Tota Roy Chowdhury, Churni Ganguly, Aamir Bashir, and Kshitee Jog.