Piku completes 8 years: Deepika Padukone misses Irrfan Khan, says ‘if i could relive this….’

Deepika Padukone shared throwback pics with Irrfan Khan and Amitabh Bachchan as Piku completes 8 years

Deepika Padukone who garnered positive reviews from the audience for her role in the movie Piku, recently penned a heartfelt note as the movie completed 8 years. The actress also remembered her late co-star Irrfan Khan in her post.

On Monday, Deepika Padukone took to her Instagram and shared throwback pictures from the movie Piku. In the first picture, the actress could be seen posing with Amitabh Bachchan and Irrfan Khan in a car cut-out. The second picture was a still from the movie wherein Irrfan Khan and Deepika could be seen staring at each other while the actor drove the car. The third picture shows the three of them posing for a fun picture.

The actress captioned the post, “It's been 8 years since this gem of a movie released with these 2 very special people. And if I could relive this experience all over again, I'd do it in a heartbeat. @irrfan,I miss you @amitabhbachchan ,@sircarshoojit & @juhic3 | love you! To everyone who made this film possible, thank you for your energy.”

Deepika Padukone’s emotional post made fans nostalgic. One of the comments read, “thankyou for the reminder, need to rewatch today!” Another fan wrote, “We need you to make another cute & special movie like Piku again.” Agreeing with Deepika, another fan wrote, “Piku is indeed a gem of a movie, will always have a special place in my heart.”

Helmed by Shoojit Sircar, Piku stars Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Irrfan Khan. In the movie Irrfan Khan played the role of Rana Chaudhary, who is the owner of a car rental company, and Deepika Padukone essayed the role of a strong independent single woman, Piku, who takes care of her father (Amitabh Bachchan).

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone was last seen in the movie Pathaan, which marked the comeback of Shah Rukh Khan on the big screen and had a blockbuster run at the box office. The actress will be next seen in the movie Fighter, helmed by Siddharth Anand. She will share the screen with Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor in the movie. Other than this, the actress also has Nag Ashwin’s Project K starring Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, and Disha Patani.

