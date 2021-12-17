Pics: Alia Bhatt is all smiles as she enjoys pool time with her friends

Alia Bhatt has been making headlines since last few weeks due to her upcoming films. She first looked stunning in a red saree while promoting her upcoming pan-India film 'RRR' and then, she looked sensational wearing sexy red dress during the 'Brahmastra' motion poster launch event in Delhi.

Now, a couple of pictures showing the 'Gully Boy' actress enjoying pool time with her girl gang have gone viral. Her close friend, Devika Advani Thangkhiew Jain took to Instagram on Friday to share the pictures which she captioned as "little mermaids". Alia was seen wearing pink-coloured bikini in the pictures.

On Friday itself, the officials from Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) sanitised her home and building. As per a report in Pinkvilla, The 'Student of the Year' actor was supposed to quarantine herself for fourteen days after going for a dinner at Karan Johar's home earlier this week. But, the actor travelled to Delhi for launching 'Brahmastra' motion poster. The "intimate gathering" at Karan's place was attended by other B-town celebs as well such as Kareena Kapoor Khan, Maheep Kapoor, and Seema Khan who tested Covid-19 positive this week. The report also states that Alia already had a negative Covid-19 report before going to Delhi and hence no action would be taken against her by the BMC.





On the work-front, Alia has two back to back releases lined up in 2022. 'RRR', S. S. Rajamouli's period-action drama will hit the theatres in January and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', crime drama film is set to release in February.