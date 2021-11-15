Pics: Abhishek Bachchan-Aishwarya Rai vacation in Maldives ahead of Aaradhya’s 10th birthday

Ashwarya Rai, Aaradhya Bachchan, and Abhishek Bachchan were recently seen at the airport on their way to somewhere unknown. The couple has now shared photos of the Maldives' natural beauty. Aaradhya's tenth birthday has coincided with their vacation.

We've seen everyone from the Kapoors to the Chopras bask in the Maldivian sun. The Bachchans have now joined a lengthy list of celebrities who have picked the island nation as their vacation spot.

Aishwarya Rai shared a picture of her view from the scenic beauty. She wrote, "Sun Breeze and Paradise (sic)."

Abhishek also shared a picture from there and wrote, "Not a bad view to wake-up to (sic)."

For the past few months, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have been on the go. The duo was recently in Paris, along with Aaradhya, for the fourth edition of Le Defilee L'Oreal Paris. Aishwarya Rai was one of the celebrities who attended the Paris Fashion Week's outdoor runway show. They were soon on their way to Dubai for work commitments.

Since 2007, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai have been married. They've appeared in films like ‘Umrao Jaan’, ‘Guru’, ‘Kuch Naa Kaho’, and ‘Raavan’, to name a few. Aaradhya, the couple's daughter, was born in 2011.