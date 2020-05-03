Pic: Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Singh pay homage to Rishi Kapoor at prayer meet

rishi kapoor, ranbir kapoor, riddhima kapoor sahni, samara, Neetu Singh, Neetu & Rishi Kapoor, RIP Rishi Kapoor

April 30 was a dark day for Bollywood as it lost its legend, Rishi Kapoor, at the age of 67 to cancer. Rishi was taken to the hospital after some breathing difficulties on Wednesday and died Thursday morning at HN Reliance Hospital.

Now a picture of his wife Neetu Kapoor and son Ranbir Kapoor paying homage to Rishi at a prayer meeting is being widely shared on social media. The snapshot has Neetu dressed in white and Ranbir wearing a red turban, next to a framed photograph of Rishi with garlands on it.

May 3, 2020 at 12:36am PDT

As per reports, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also attended the prayer meeting, after being unable to make it to Rishi’s funeral. She and her daughter Samara reached on Saturday night. As soon as the news of his sad demise was made public, tributes started pouring in for the actor, from Bollywood to sports personalities, everyone celebrated the life of the legendary Kapoor.

Among many others, in a heartwarming note, Shah Rukh shared about the filming of his first film Deewana, 1992, and wrote, "I was insecure about the way I looked and afraid that I was not talented enough. The thought of failing meant nothing though, because even if I failed I would have worked with the greatest actor I knew of - Rishi sahib."

He further added, "On the first day of the shoot, he sat for my scene to finish after pack up. Then with that famously radiant smile on his face, he said, "yaar tujhme energy bahut hai! That day in my head I became an actor. I will miss him for many things but more than all of them, I will miss him for the gentle pat on my head every time we met. I will keep it in my heart always as the 'aashirwaad' that made me who I am today."