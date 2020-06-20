Pic: Amitabh Bachchan shares portrait made by physically challenged artist inspired by his 'Gulabo Sitabo' character

Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan, on Saturday, took to his official social media account and shared a portrait of him made by his fan who is physically challenged. The portrait is inspired by none other than his character in his latest OTT release Gulabo Sitabo in which the actor played an old, unusual man. The film was directed by Shoojit Sircar and also featured Ayushmann Khurrana.

Sharing a picture of the artist and his work, Amitabh tweeted, "This is Aayush .. divyaang, physically challenged .. cannot use his hands, so paints with his feet .it was a privilege when I met him at home .. bless him and his superior talent .. gifts me with this." Meanwhile, on his famous blogs, recently Amitabh spoke about the novel coronavirus as the world is beginning to step out after months of lockdown.

He wrote, "Corona is a big festival. It comes after Holi and lasts for many days. A lot of food is made during this festival. All live together in the house. The school has many days off. The shops, offices are all closed. Everyone celebrates this festival together. This festival is celebrated by wearing face masks and keeping a long distance from each other. During the festival, men wear Bermudas and T-shirts and wash dishes and mop the floor all day long while women spend most of the time cooking and checking their mobile phones and YouTube. All children are passed without examinations." He called his blog an "essay on coronavirus".