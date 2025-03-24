The film offers a glimpse into the relentless struggle of the legendary reformers while they attempted to "change the status quo of women, particularly widows and Dalits."

The trailer of 'Phule', a biographical drama based on the life of Mahatma Jyotirao Phule and Savitribai Phule, has been unveiled.Directed by Ananth Mahadevan, the film stars Pratik Gandhi as Jyotirao Phule and Patralekhaa as his wife, Dnyanajyoti Savitribai Phule.

The film offers a glimpse into the relentless struggle of the legendary reformers while they attempted to "change the status quo of women, particularly widows and Dalits." Set to release on April 11, 2025, coinciding with Phule's birth anniversary, the film brings to life a story of social justice, women's emancipation, and the fight against caste oppression.

Reflecting on his role, Pratik Gandhi in a press note shared, "I am fortunate that I got to live the life of the legendary Mahatma, on screen. I could feel the immense struggle and opposition that he endured as he along with his wife, dismantled an age-old societal system designed to oppress those at the lowest rungs of the social hierarchy."



Have a look at the trailer:

Patralekhaa expressed her deep admiration for the pioneering social reformer, stating, "Alongside Jyotirao Phule, Savitribai laid the very foundation for modern education and social equality in India. She brought in a significant change for the girl child in our country but her story is not told enough. I am glad Anant sir decided to make a film on their life and I got to play her."

Director Ananth Mahadevan emphasised the film's emotional depth, stating, "These stories that are lost somewhere in history, need to be told to the young generation. Imagine two people decided to change the world for the better, in spite of the immense opposition that they had to face. Their story is truly inspiring."

Produced by Dancing Shiva Films, and Kingsmen Productions, 'Phule' will be released theatrically on 11 April by Zee Studios.

(Except for the headline, the story hasn’t been edited by DNA staff but published from ANI)