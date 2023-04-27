Photos, videos of Shah Rukh Khan-Taapsee Pannu from Dunki shoot in Kashmir go viral

In the viral clip from Kashmir, Shah Rukh Khan can be seen talking to Taapsee Pannu on the sets of Rajkumar Hirani’s film Dunki.

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who is busy shooting Rajkumar Hirani’s film Dunki which will also star Taapsee Pannu in the lead role, is in Kashmir and his videos-photos are now going viral on social media.

His fans have been sharing videos and photos of King Khan on social media. In the new viral photos, Shah Rukh Khan can be seen wearing a black winter jacket and cargo pants with black sunglasses. Sharing the photo, the fan page wrote, “Dunki in Kashmir Love you king.”

Take a look:

In another video, he can be wearing a red jacket on the sets of Dunki. SRK can be seen talking to Taapsee Pannu was wearing a beige-coloured winter jacket.

Watch video:

Recently, as per Pinkvilla source, SRK and Taapsee are busy shooting for an important role in Kashmir, he said, “It’s not an action sequence, but a pivotal one which will help take the narrative forward, and to an important juncture. The team is excited to film it soon, and the location for it is yet to be finalized. Meanwhile, they are shooting in Kashmir, and will wrap up the schedule this week. After this and the underwater sequence, they will call it a wrap. Meanwhile, Rajkumar Hirani has been working on the post-production simultaneously, and the movie is presently on track.”

Dunki is reportedly based on the eponymous slang which refers to the use of an illegal back door route for immigration. The film is slated to be released in theatres in December, most likely around Christmas for a festive release.

But before that, Shah Rukh will be seen in Jawan, Tamil filmmaker Atlee’s Bollywood debut. The revenge drama is reportedly releasing in the first week of June. The film marks the Hindi film debut of two superstars from south – Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. Recently, a short clip of Shah Rukh’s fight scene as well as certain pictures from the set were leaked online, generating further buzz for the film.

Read|Viral video: Muffler-clad Shah Rukh Khan gets grand welcome in Sonamarg as he reaches Kashmir for Dunki shoot