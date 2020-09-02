Photos: Vaani Kapoor heads to Scotland for Akshay Kumar starrer 'Bell Bottom' shoot

Vaani Kapoor was clicked at the Mumbai airport by the paparazzi.

Akshay Kumar, Lara Dutta Bhupathi and Huma Qureshi are currently in Scotland where they have kickstarted the shoot of their upcoming film, Bell Bottom. The film stars Vaani Kapoor as the female lead and during the wee hours of Tuesday morning, the actor was clicked at the Mumbai airport. Kapoor has headed for the shoot of Bell Bottom which she will finally kickstart. The film is helmed by Ranjit M Tewari.

At the airport, Vaani sported a casual-cool look. She wore a blue striped oversized shirt with black tights. She teamed it up with a blue mask and a pair of black knee-high boots. Vaani was all smiles for the shutterbugs present there. The actor is likely to be the last one to join the shoot of Bell Bottom.

While talking about sharing screen space with Akshay for the first time, Vaani had said, "I have great respect for Akshay sir, have always looked forward to working with him. This, for me, is a great opportunity to be associated with a movie like this."

The actor also opened up about working amid coronavirus pandemic. She said, "I just can't wait to be back on the sets again and start shooting. Having said that we obviously will have to take a lot more safety measures but things will have to eventually return to normalcy. I feel more than being fearful, one will just have to be cautious and take all preventive measures and continue being optimistic."