Photos: Vaani Kapoor heads to Scotland for Akshay Kumar starrer 'Bell Bottom' shoot

Headlines

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Shailesh Lodha wins lawsuit against producer Asit Modi, to get Rs 1 crore in dues

Mother-daughter duo dances their hearts out to 'Kaddu Katega', video is crazy viral

Meet richest IIM woman alumni who started business at 50, net worth is Rs 22,324 crore

Samantha Ruth Prabhu took Rs 25 crore for myositis treatment from Telugu superstar? Actress says 'I can easily...'

Jammu and Kashmir: Mehbooba Mufti, other leaders under ‘house arrest’, NC offices sealed

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Shailesh Lodha wins lawsuit against producer Asit Modi, to get Rs 1 crore in dues

Mother-daughter duo dances their hearts out to 'Kaddu Katega', video is crazy viral

ASI continues survey at Gyanvapi complex, Muslim side present at mosque

7 Indian cricketers who have acted in Bollywood movies

Virat Kohli's 7 most expensive watches

Bodybuilding: 10 Indian dishes with highest protein

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Cyclone Biparjoy landfall: 22 injured as strong winds, high tides hit Gujarat, pics of devastation

Viral photos of the day: Nora Fatehi, Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan raise the temperature with their sizzling hot looks

Post Office schemes: Check out 5 government schemes with high interest rates, long term benefits; details

ASI continues survey at Gyanvapi complex, Muslim side present at mosque

Rahul Gandhi On SC's Order, Haryana Violence Update, Ram Mandir & More, News Wrap, Aug 04

Supreme Court stays conviction of Rahul Gandhi un 'Modi' surname defamation case, to be MP again

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Shailesh Lodha wins lawsuit against producer Asit Modi, to get Rs 1 crore in dues

Samantha Ruth Prabhu took Rs 25 crore for myositis treatment from Telugu superstar? Actress says 'I can easily...'

Chandramukhi 2: Kangana Ranaut looks 'breathtaking' in first look poster from horror-comedy, fans say ‘beyond gorgeous’

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Photos: Vaani Kapoor heads to Scotland for Akshay Kumar starrer 'Bell Bottom' shoot

Vaani Kapoor was clicked at the Mumbai airport by the paparazzi.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 02, 2020, 10:10 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Akshay Kumar, Lara Dutta Bhupathi and Huma Qureshi are currently in Scotland where they have kickstarted the shoot of their upcoming film, Bell Bottom. The film stars Vaani Kapoor as the female lead and during the wee hours of Tuesday morning, the actor was clicked at the Mumbai airport. Kapoor has headed for the shoot of Bell Bottom which she will finally kickstart. The film is helmed by Ranjit M Tewari.

At the airport, Vaani sported a casual-cool look. She wore a blue striped oversized shirt with black tights. She teamed it up with a blue mask and a pair of black knee-high boots. Vaani was all smiles for the shutterbugs present there. The actor is likely to be the last one to join the shoot of Bell Bottom

Check out a few photos below:

While talking about sharing screen space with Akshay for the first time, Vaani had said, "I have great respect for Akshay sir, have always looked forward to working with him. This, for me, is a great opportunity to be associated with a movie like this."

The actor also opened up about working amid coronavirus pandemic. She said, "I just can't wait to be back on the sets again and start shooting. Having said that we obviously will have to take a lot more safety measures but things will have to eventually return to normalcy. I feel more than being fearful, one will just have to be cautious and take all preventive measures and continue being optimistic."

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

World’s richest IITian grew up without electricity but earned Rs 71,189 crore, know rags to riches story

Mark Margolis, Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul actor, passes away at 83

ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023 date, time: Know when, where to check result online

Bihar politicians squabble over speculation of Nitish Kumar contesting LS polls from UP

IMD weather update: Heavy rainfall lashes Delhi, Noida, check latest forecast for Delhi-NCR, Gurugram, Ghaziabad

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Cyclone Biparjoy landfall: 22 injured as strong winds, high tides hit Gujarat, pics of devastation

Viral photos of the day: Nora Fatehi, Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan raise the temperature with their sizzling hot looks

Post Office schemes: Check out 5 government schemes with high interest rates, long term benefits; details

Ananya Panday shares sizzling photos with sister Rysa Panday, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Manisha Rani, actress who ran away from home at 16, worked as waitress

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE